IN ANSON, Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pine Street.
4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:29 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Hospital Street.
9:45 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.
11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.
11:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
12:13 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Willow Street.
3:13 p.m., rescue officials responded to report of a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Leighton Road.
4:26 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.
6:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.
6:18 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gannett Street.
7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 10:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arcadia Cove Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 3:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Skowhegan Road.
Thursday, 8:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
10:45 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.
11:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.
2:08 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
4:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairbanks Road.
5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street and Broadway.
11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
Thursday, 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
6:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
1:32 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Snow Street.
3:26 p.m., theft was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.
4:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arcade Street.
9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.
Thursday at 12:08 a.m., a noise complaint was made on West Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 1:42 p.m., theft was reported at Gowell’s Shop ‘n’ Save on Richmond Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Rat Mill Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:51 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on High Street.
1:36 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive and North Second Rangeway Road.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Willette Street.
Thursday, 6:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.
9:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:53 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on College Avenue.
3:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:46 p.m., theft was reported on North Riverside Road.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Cemetery Road.
Thursday, 6:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.
2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street and Clinton Avenue.
2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.
7:45 p.m., assault was reported on Heywood Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:55 p.m., an arrest was made on Xavier Loop, but details were not available.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., Victor H. Pomerleau, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
12 p.m., Melanie A. York, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:56 a.m., Brandon Lee Harrington, 29, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and failure to give a correct name or date of birth.
12:40 p.m., Tiffany L. Clark, 39, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension and a warrant.
3:46 p.m., Justin L. Poirier, 22, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.
4:31 p.m., Mathew Alan Morton, 27, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after revocation.
5:10 p.m., Trey Knof, 23, of Dixmont, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., Brandon M. Ervin, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of failure to submit to arrest or detention.
11:23 p.m., David Carlow, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:09 a.m., Thomas Alley, 54, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by three prior convictions, following a reported well-being check on Medical Center Parkway.
8:35 a.m., Chadwick A. Coombs, 44, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services following an investigation on Court Street.
12:14 p.m., Dean Pushard, 32, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a reported car accident on Leighton Road.
5:52 p.m., Jennifer F. Marlowe, 41, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Winthrop Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 2:53 a.m., Richard L. Reed, 54, of Waterville was issued a summons on a charge of forgery following a reported fight at Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street.
