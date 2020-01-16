IN ANSON, Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pine Street.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:29 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Hospital Street.

9:45 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

12:13 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Willow Street.

3:13 p.m., rescue officials responded to report of a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Leighton Road.

4:26 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

6:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

6:18 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gannett Street.

7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 10:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arcadia Cove Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 3:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Thursday, 8:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

10:45 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

11:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

2:08 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

4:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairbanks Road.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street and Broadway.

11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Thursday, 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

6:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

1:32 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Snow Street.

3:26 p.m., theft was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

4:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arcade Street.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

Thursday at 12:08 a.m., a noise complaint was made on West Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 1:42 p.m., theft was reported at Gowell’s Shop ‘n’ Save on Richmond Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Rat Mill Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:51 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on High Street.

1:36 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive and North Second Rangeway Road.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Willette Street.

Thursday, 6:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.

9:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:53 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on College Avenue.

3:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:46 p.m., theft was reported on North Riverside Road.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Cemetery Road.

Thursday, 6:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street and Clinton Avenue.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

7:45 p.m., assault was reported on Heywood Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:55 p.m., an arrest was made on Xavier Loop, but details were not available.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., Victor H. Pomerleau, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

12 p.m., Melanie A. York, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:56 a.m., Brandon Lee Harrington, 29, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and failure to give a correct name or date of birth.

12:40 p.m., Tiffany L. Clark, 39, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension and a warrant.

3:46 p.m., Justin L. Poirier, 22, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:31 p.m., Mathew Alan Morton, 27, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after revocation.

5:10 p.m., Trey Knof, 23, of Dixmont, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., Brandon M. Ervin, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of failure to submit to arrest or detention.

11:23 p.m., David Carlow, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:09 a.m., Thomas Alley, 54, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by three prior convictions, following a reported well-being check on Medical Center Parkway.

8:35 a.m., Chadwick A. Coombs, 44, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services following an investigation on Court Street.

12:14 p.m., Dean Pushard, 32, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a reported car accident on Leighton Road.

5:52 p.m., Jennifer F. Marlowe, 41, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Winthrop Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 2:53 a.m., Richard L. Reed, 54, of Waterville was issued a summons on a charge of forgery following a reported fight at Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street.

