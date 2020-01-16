WASHINGTON, D.C. — Adrian Phair, of Oakland, was announced as the 2020 Maine Mother of the Year Jan. 9. She was nominated for her contributions as a mother in her home, workplace and community. She is the 59th woman in Maine history to hold this honor, according to a news release from American Mothers, Inc.

Phair is a former child protective services social worker and mother of two. She is being recognized for her leadership as board president and camp director at Camp To Belong Maine, a nonprofit organization that works to reunite siblings that have been separated from each other while in foster care, according to the release.

Phair, along with honorees from states across the U.S., will be recognized during the 85th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. April 19-21 in Washington. She also will serve as an ambassador for Maine mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year during a gala fundraiser for the American Mothers’ “Golden Rule Grant Fund” on April 21.

“For 85 years American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year in every state, district and territory in our country,” said Connell Branan, board president. “Like all of the honorees before her, Phair now joins the ranks of Maine history, with the opportunity to become a part of American history as she represents the mothers in her state and is considered for the honor of 2020 National Mother of the Year,” according to the release.

Nominations for Mother of the Year are accepted annually, Mothers Day — Sept. 15.

For a full list of honorees, visit AmericanMothers.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: