Beal College in Bangor announced on Facebook that a vigil will be held on campus Monday morning to honor a former student who was found dead in her Newport home on Jan. 9.

The body of Anielka Allen, 37, was discovered by Newport Police after a 911 call led them to the residence where she lived with her husband, Frederick Allen Jr., 40, and their two children.

Frederick Allen was arrested and charged in connection with Anielka Allen’s death later the same day.

Anielka Allen studied medical assisting at Beal College, but Steve Villett, the school’s chief operations officer, could not confirm the timeline of her enrollment.

On the same day Anielka Allen was found dead, the school posted on Facebook a description of her as a “beloved” student.

“Her classmates described her as a sweet, kind and gentle woman who possessed great strength,” the post said. “She was selfless always putting others first. Her compassion and resilience led her to pursue a career in the medical field where she could use her natural ability to care for others.”

The school announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday evening that a vigil in Anielka “Annie” Allen’s memory will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the student lounge.

“This will be a time we can all get together and truly remember Annie and celebrate her life,” the post said. “… Please spread the word to our students, friends and community. We encourage all to join us to remember Annie.”

A representative from Partners for Peace, a nonprofit organization that serves those affected by domestic, cultural and institutional violence, will lead the vigil.

The Allens had been married since 2000 but were experiencing trouble in their marriage. The couple had filed for divorce on Dec. 9 and identified irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split.

A joint statement filed by the couple dated Dec. 8 split their house bills equally, divided up their cars and left ownership of their home, which they had lived in since 2012, to Frederick Allen.

On Dec. 10, Frederick Allen filed a notice of a change of address and listed a location approximately 2 miles from the couple’s home. On the same day, Anielka Allen filed a handwritten request for an expedited trial and a statement retracting her agreement to the couple’s original agreement due to “Frederick Allen Jr. taking the kids while I was at work. I do not know where my kids are and unable to speak or see them.”

But just one week after filing for divorce, Anielka Allen submitted another handwritten statement that dismissed the case. The couple had agreed to attend counseling to “work (the) marriage out,” according to court records.

Frederick Allen made his first court appearance Friday afternoon in Bangor where he was arraigned on a murder charge. He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail without bail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: