Around a half-a-foot of snow was expected to fall across central Maine on Thursday, as the wintry weather snarled traffic across the region and prompted local school and government cancellations.

The National Weather Service in Gray expected snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the region Thursday, with the snow stopping around 7 p.m. High temperatures were around 32 degrees, but are expected to drop to around 10 degrees at night, with 35 mph wind gusts dropping the wind chill value to -7 degrees.

Winds may be a secret weapon for road crews, according to Gardiner Public Works Director Tony Laplante. He said the wind will help dry out the roads along with salt spread during the day.

Around 12:30 p.m., he said the roads were in good shape and crews were monitoring them as the snow continued to fall.

“You can get really behind quick in a snow squall,” he said. “We stay on top of it.”

State offices and numerous schools — Waterville area, Regional School Units 2, 4, 12 and 38, MSAD 11 and 49, Augusta Schools, University of Maine at Augusta — were closed Thursday, which limits the amount of traffic around central Maine.

Augusta Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully said local road crews were keeping the roads clear in the state’s capital.

“Augusta Public Works is doing a great job to try and treat the roads and remain ahead of the weather,” Lully said. “With the limited traffic flow the crashes are not greatly ahead of any other day.”

This story will be updated.

