IN ANSON, Thursday at 11:40 a.m., theft was reported on Hilltop Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Leighton Road and Hescock Street.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

9:17 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Eight Rod Road.

9:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

9:44 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Patterson Street.

1:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:50 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:04 p.m., a person was reported missing from Anthony Avenue.

5 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

8:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.

11:40 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Green Street.

Friday at 4:58 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Horseback Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

6:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.

Friday, 10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 3 p.m., fraud was reported on Cattail Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:48 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Madison Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 5:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Friday, 12:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ledgewood Drive.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 11:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:54 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

9:11 a.m., threatening was reported on Concourse.

9:36 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.

6:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Friday, 12:31 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

12:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 6:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

10:51 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Cemetery Road.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:16 a.m., April L. Frith, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:09 a.m., Randy E. Burnham, 46, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:43 a.m., Carrie Theresa Masse, 36, of Temple, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release.

3:55 p.m., Brayden Carl Tyler, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence threatening.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., Deanne Duff, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., Brandon Lee Gould, 34, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 1:30 a.m., Samantha Rose White, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

2:18 a.m., Brett Anthony White, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

