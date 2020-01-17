IN ANSON, Thursday at 11:40 a.m., theft was reported on Hilltop Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Leighton Road and Hescock Street.
8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.
9:17 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Eight Rod Road.
9:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
9:44 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Patterson Street.
1:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:50 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:04 p.m., a person was reported missing from Anthony Avenue.
5 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
8:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.
11:40 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Green Street.
Friday at 4:58 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Horseback Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
6:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.
11:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.
Friday, 10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 3 p.m., fraud was reported on Cattail Lane.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:48 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Madison Road.
IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 5:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
Friday, 12:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ledgewood Drive.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 11:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Papoose Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:54 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
9:11 a.m., threatening was reported on Concourse.
9:36 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.
6:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.
11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
Friday, 12:31 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.
12:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 6:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.
10:51 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Cemetery Road.
IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:16 a.m., April L. Frith, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:09 a.m., Randy E. Burnham, 46, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:43 a.m., Carrie Theresa Masse, 36, of Temple, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release.
3:55 p.m., Brayden Carl Tyler, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence threatening.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., Deanne Duff, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., Brandon Lee Gould, 34, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 1:30 a.m., Samantha Rose White, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
2:18 a.m., Brett Anthony White, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.
