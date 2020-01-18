IN ANSON, Friday at 9:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
IN AVON, Friday at 4:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Avon Valley Drive.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:55 a.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.
8:49 a.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.
10:06 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.
11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
11:14 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
11:16 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Water Street.
1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
2:11 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
2:12 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Eastern Avenue.
2:35 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Old Winthrop Road.
3:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Parkwood Drive.
3:41 p.m., property was recovered on Stone Street.
4:05 p.m., a well-being check was requested on East Chestnut Street.
4:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.
4:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:50 p.m., a burglary was reported on Washington Street.
4:52 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Stone Street.
5:05 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
5:37 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Melville Street.
5:40 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.
9:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed at Bond Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:57 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Sewall Street.
Saturday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
12:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Chapel Street.
6:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported Gage Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 6:51 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 12:49 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CARTHAGE, Friday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Oakland Road.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
5:49 p.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
IN HARMONY, Friday at 1:48 p.m., theft was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN JAY, Friday at 5:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Road.
10:35 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 2:04 p.m., mischief was reported on South Main Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 4:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.
3:25 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Center Street.
6:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tranquility Trail.
8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ledgewood Drive.
12:06 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Waterville Road.
2:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.
3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
4:50 p.m., threatening was reported on French Street.
5:05 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.
Saturday at 4 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:57 a.m., mischief was reported on French Street.
8:57 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN STARKS, Friday at 3:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Corinna Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
8:34 a.m., fraud was reported on Silver Street.
1:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.
8:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Monument Street.
3:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 8:45 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Route 133.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:28 p.m., a person was arrested on Water Street following a complaint about trespassing.
5:31 p.m., a person was arrested after the late report of a hit-and-run on Crossing Way.
7:05 p.m., Robert William Elston, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Bangor Street.
8:23 p.m., a person was arrested at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue following a reported traffic accident.
10:28 p.m., Daniel A. Tracy, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
11:18 p.m., Tyler M. Brackett, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Sewall Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:30 a.m., Samantha White, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
2:18 a.m., Brett White, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence terrorizing and two counts of violating conditions of release.
8:49 a.m., Jordan Jones, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and motor vehicle speeding.
10:46 a.m., Holly Hight, 52, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for theft.
11:45 a.m., Randall Brackett, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for burglary and two warrants for theft.
6 p.m., Jennifer Beckwith-Pierce, 37, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:33 a.m., Maggie Didonato, 18, of Elm Street, was arrested on a warrant.
1:29 p.m., Annamarie Donnell, 33, of Main Street, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of theft.
1:29 p.m., Richard Coderre, 34, of Main Street, was arrested on a warrant.
9:56 p.m., Jason Boucher, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following a motor vehicle stop on Toward Street.
10:46 p.m., Cheryl ONeal, 32, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a property damage accident on Silver Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:02 a.m., a 15-year old juvenile, no gender or residence provided, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:37 p.m., Robert Maroney, 42, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
