IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

7:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 9:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, 9:21 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Allen Street.

9:23 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

11:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:49 a.m., needles were recovered on Stone Street.

12:17 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Patterson Street.

2:20 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Marketplace Drive.

2:22 p.m., an animal well-being check was performed on Boothby Street.

3:19 p.m., an agricultural animal check was requested on Eastern Avenue.

4:25 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Chapel Street.

5:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

5:21 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Union Street.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

8:55 p.m., A well-being/mental health check was performed on Bangor Street.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., a gas leak was reported on Western Avenue.

12:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

3:12 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Longwood Avenue.

4:10 a.m., an animal well-being check was performed at Leighton and Bond Brook roads.

5:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:06 a.m., theft was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:12 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., mischief was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Granite Heights.

7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 12:07 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Franklin Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:29 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:31 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Somerset Avenue.

3:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

Sunday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Concourse.

6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Railroad Square.

9:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

Sunday at 1:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Place.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Steves Market.

8:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:41 a.m., fraud was reported on Meadowview Lane.

10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:50 p.m., Alvinn D. Twine, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of refusing to sign a criminal summons and criminal trespass.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:44 a.m., Mark Libby, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

3:49 p.m., Tammy Clark, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.

8:15 p.m., Deanna Chrisco, 53, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Sunday at 12:48 a.m., Derek Kunz, 26, of Madison, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

1:41 a.m., Savannah Chamberlain, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:25 p.m., Shane O’Neal, 47, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of assault following the report of a disturbance on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Sunday at 1:11 a.m., Domingo Paulette, 36, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

1:28 a.m., Jeffrey McGrath Jr., 40, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Silver Street.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:28 a.m., Trevor Miller, 22, of Liberty, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

