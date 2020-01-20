IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

8 a.m., threatening was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

11:56 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Bond Brook Road.

12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hutchinson Drive.

12:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:58 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:11 p.m., an assault was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Chapel Street.

8:35 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:10 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.

11:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:38 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Street.

7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 12:07 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Franklin Road.

11:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Knapp Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayflower Heights Drive.

Monday at 5:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., theft was reported on Noble Court.

12:19 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Jan. 13 at 4:18 p.m., fraud was reported on Boynton Street.

4:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Alexander Reed Road.

10:07 p.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

12:59 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Hatch Street.

Wednesday at 9:23 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Alexander Reed Road.

Thursday at 2:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Alexander Reed Road.

Friday at 9:14 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Kimball Street.

10:03 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Alexander Reed Road.

Saturday at 12:49 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lena Road.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:57 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Front Street.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

1:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

3:22 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crestwood Drive.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

7:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

8:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

8:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

8:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Augusta Road.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., Antonio Pollino, 60, of Kennebunk, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing on Medical Center Parkway.

Monday at 2:44 a.m., Jared S. Berube, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle accident on Riverside Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:25 a.m., Alexander Berry, 20, of China, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended license.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9:54 p.m., Kirby Sullivan, 30, of Blackstone, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., Tyler Thorndike, 27, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior, operating with a suspended license with one prior and a probation hold.

11:02 a.m., James Corcoran, 28, of Upton, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, refusing to stop for a police officer and violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 1:55 p.m., Erica Curtis, 44, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and operating without a license.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 6:31 p.m., Devin Folsom, 29, of North Alpine Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9:47 p.m., William Smith, 44, of Mayflower Heights Drive, was arrested on a warrant following the report of a disturbance on Mayflower Heights Drive.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Jan. 13 at 8:16 p.m, Will Cousens, 39, of Richmond, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:39 p.m., Austin Bing, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, burglary, criminal mischief, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:16 p.m., Jason Grant, 40, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following the report of suspicious activity on West River Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 3:51 a.m., Edward Blake, 24, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license following a motor vehicle stop on Halifax Street.

