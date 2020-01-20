BELFAST — Gabrielle Green and Grace Dwyer each scored 10 points to lead the Maranacook girls basketball team to a 42-36 win over Belfast in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Monday.

Anna Drillen scored nine points for Maranacook (7-6), which trailed 27-21 after three quarters before storming ahead in the fourth.

Grace Fitzjurls scored 10 points to lead the Lions (1-12).

SACOPEE VALLEY 42, KENTS HILL 36: Charlotte Harper Cunningham scored 16 points for the Huskies in a loss to the Hawks in Kents Hill.

Naomi McGadney added eight points for Kents Hill (4-6).

Kylie Day led Sacopee Valley (6-6) with 19 points.

BOOTHBAY 56, MADISON 3: Glory Blethen scored 20 points as the Seahawks downed the Bulldogs in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arsenault added 15 for the Seahawks (11-2) and Jaelyn Crocker had 11.

Emily Edgerly led Madison (8-4) with 14 points, and Katie Worthen added 11.

MT. BLUE 52, BREWER 35: Lexi Mittelstadt fell just two assists shy of a triple-double in leading Mt. Blue to a win over Brewer.

Mittelstadt finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Cougars improved to 6-6. Eva-Marie Stevens added 13 points and Hannah Wilbur 10 points for Mt. Blue.

Kathryn Austin led the Witches (2-12) with 10 points.

WATERVILLE 60, OCEANSIDE 27: Sadie Garling scored 17 points to lead the Purple Panthers to a win in Rockland.

Kali Thompson scored 14 points and had eight rebounds, while Lindsay Given added 11 points for Waterville (13-1).

Audrey Mackie led Oceanside (10-4) with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 82, LAWRENCE 38: Matthew Parent scored a game-high 27 points and Jacob Perry added 16 as the Eagles rolled to the KVAC A victory in Fairfield.

Tucker Charles chipped in with 13 points for Messalonskee (9-3).

Nick Blaisdell led Lawrence (6-8) with 12 points.

ERSKINE 67, GARDINER 42: Logan Tenney scored 16 points to give the Eagles their first victory of the season, beating the Tigers in Gardiner.

Nicholas Hayden scored 13 points, while Andrew Robinson added 12 points for Erskine (1-11).

Kalvin Catchings scored 11 points for Gardiner (3-10). Mason True added seven points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 51, SKOWHEGAN 48: Patrick McKenney nailed 13 free throws in the Panthers’ (12-2) home win against Skowhegan (8-5) in Waldoboro.

McKenney finished with 21 points for Medomak. Trevor Brown chipped in with 10 points and four steals.

Adam Savage scored 16 points to lead Skowhegan, with Levi Obert adding 11 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 52, VINALHAVEN 30: Marko Ajvaz had 23 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists to lead the Bereans to the East/West Conference win in Waterville.

Zack Wiles and Dragan Jovanovic each added eight points for Temple (6-6). Connor Lazaro had eight points for Vinalhaven (3-9).

MARANACOOK 74, BELFAST 52: Cash McClure led the Black Bears with 28 points in a KVAC win over the Lions in Readfield.

Skyler Boucher scored 13 points, while Joey Dupont added 11 points for Maranacook (11-2).

Chris Kelley led Belfast (8-5) with 21 points.

FOREST HILLS 74, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 18: Parker Desjardins scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a win over the Lions in Portland.

Hunter Cuddy scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds, while Mason Desjardins added 14 points for Forest Hills (14-0).

Caulin Patterson scored six points for the Lions (0-10).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: