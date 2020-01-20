DYER BROOK — A man who crashed his car on Interstate 95 suffered from hypothermia and frostbite, in addition to crash injuries, after having to seek help in bitter cold weather.

Richard Matthews ran about a mile in subzero temperatures to get help after his car went off the interstate and into a culvert early Saturday in Dyer Brook, which is in Aroostook County. He eventually reached an Oakfield restaurant, where someone dialed 911.

Matthews, 49, of Bangor, told police he crashed while trying to avoid something on the roadway. He was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries and for hypothermia and frostbite, state police said.

State police are reminding Mainers to keep extra warm winter clothes in their vehicles in case of situations like this.

