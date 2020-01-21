IN ANSON, Monday at 10:55 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:57 a.m., theft was reported at Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

Monday at 7:56 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Interstate 95.

8:47 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

9:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:40 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Western Avenue and Memorial Circle.

12:43 p.m., a stray cat was reported on High Ridge Drive.

3:54 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Stephen King Drive.

7:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on West River Road.

8:16 p.m., fraud was reported on First Avenue.

8:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

9 p.m., a dog was reported loose on Eastern Avenue.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:06 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 2:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 5:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

6:03 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bulldog Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 2:29 p.m., theft was reported at the Maine Smoke Shop on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 11:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gosline’s Hardware on Maine Avenue.

11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Carr Lane.

Monday at 11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:53 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Ski Slope Drive.

1:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Strong Road.

7:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

9 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Front Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Marston Road.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 124.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., an assault was reported on River Avenue.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Pray Street.

12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:20 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

10:27 a.m., threatening was reported on Highland Avenue.

12:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ledgewood Lane.

11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Monday at 7:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Ledgewood Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 10:04 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 10:09 a.m., theft was reported on Center Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 2:53 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Annabessacook Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old County Road.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 1:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving a cruiser was reported on Mast Road.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 1:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Terrace Road.

Monday at 7:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

IN ROME, Sunday at 1:30 p.m., theft was reported on Golden Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Quaker Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Sites Lane.

4:19 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

Tuesday at 9:09 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Family Circle.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:06 a.m., an assault was reported on Sherwin Street.

10:50 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.

11:43 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Eustis Parkway.

1:11 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Elm Street and Park Street.

1:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Crestwood Drive.

3:04 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Park Street.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.

9:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., a fatal motor vehicle accident was reported on Pond Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 8:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Hinkley Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:19 p.m., Alisha N. Yates, 36, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a well-being check on Winthrop Street.

7:11 p.m., Mark J. Dodge, 36, of Union was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:36 p.m., Melinda A. Calabrese, 41, of Wilton was arrested on a warrant.

7:25 p.m., Regina A. Hatch, 44, of Jay was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:33 p.m., Christopher P. Couture, 25, of Farmington was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, operating under the influence and operating without a license.

7:50 p.m., Robert James McDowell, 34, of Jay was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 3:56 p.m., Benjamin A. Perry, 42, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Church Street.

Monday at 8:43 p.m., Robert Wilson, 63, of Gardiner was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, criminal mischief, operating under the influence and violating a protection from abuse order following a reported fight on Brunswick Avenue. During the same incident, Preston J. Cates, 62, of Gardiner was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief.

Tuesday at 1:41 a.m., Katelynn A. Dougherty, 23, of Gardiner was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Church Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 6:19 p.m., Anthony A. Smith, 45, of Fayette was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a report of suspicious activity on Echo Lake Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:30 p.m., Hector Santos, 34, of Green Grove, Florida, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:57 a.m., Sabrina L. Erickson, 42, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Water Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 1:17 a.m., Felicia A. Cates, 33, of Mount Vernon was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

