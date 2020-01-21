AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Jan. 9-16, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Christopher R. Barter, 39, of Lewiston, operating under the influence Aug. 26, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation Aug. 6, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended, six-month jail sentence.

Tramel D. Bates, 29, of Manhattan, New York, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 19, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town.

Mallory L. Beane, 19, of Belgrade, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 30, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Scott M. Beatham, 57, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 1, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended; two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, Nov. 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jennifer Beattie, 54, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 30, 2018, and operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release Oct. 12, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Angela D. Beckwith, 41, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 28, 2019, in Manchester; $250 fine.

Peter E. Berkner, 27, of Rome, driving to endanger Sept. 9, 2018, in Waterville; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Justin D. Buotte, 36, of Rumford, place bait to entice deer Nov. 9, 2019, in Fayette; $200 fine.

Aaron Michael Butters, 32, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence June 29, 2019, in Benton, dismissed.

Jeremy A. Carr, 34, of Hampden, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 15, 2019, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Oct. 15, 2019, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence. Violating protection from abuse order Sept. 20, 2019, in Waterville; 364-day jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, one year probation; violating condition of release Sept. 20, 2019, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence. Violating protection from abuse order Sept. 26, 2019, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 26, 2019, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence.

Christopher G. Chapman Jr., 28, of Oakland, endangering the welfare of a child May 16, 2019, in Oakland; 90-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation.

Michael Corson, 44, of Albion, illegal transportation of animal or bird Oct. 26, 2019, in Albion; $100 fine.

Dustin S. Daigle, 39, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence Aug. 10, 2019, in Gardiner; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Todd A. Dechaine, 41, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order July 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tarah Diffin, 41, of Dresden, operate vehicle without license May 6, 2018, in Pittston; $100 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed. Operate vehicle without license June 6, 2018, in Pittston; $100 fine.

Joey D. Doucette, 43, of Van Buren, operate after habitual offender revocation March 7, 2019, in Litchfield; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; operate after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Tina L. Doucette, 38, of South Portland, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Nov. 6, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Misty L. Doyon, 40, of Oakland, operating under the influence July 9, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Justin Dozier, 31, of Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked Aug. 17, 2019, in Augusta; $750 fine.

Martin L. Emerson, 40, of Durham, driving to endanger April 4, 2019, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Ivori Forrest, 19, of Gardiner, operate vehicle without license Sept. 3, 2019, in Hallowell; $100 fine, 10 hours community service.

William C. Forrest, 59, of Farmingdale, fugitive from justice Dec. 12, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Sherry Gagne, 46, of Waterville, operating under the influence March 23, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Assault July 16, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 19, 2019, in Waterville; $300 fine, $300 suspended.

Derek Michael Gauthier, 41, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 28, 2019, in Windsor; five-day jail sentence; violating condition of release July 28, 2019, in Windsor; five-day jail sentence.

Michael A. Giberson II, 25, of Augusta, operating under the influence July 4, 2019, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Oct. 29, 2019, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Matthew A. Gilbert, 48, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 13, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Roger Timothy Googe, 52, of Waterville, failing to obtain drivers license April 10, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Daniel J. Grenier, 56, of Waterville, violating condition of release Oct. 29, 2019, Waterville; 25-day jail sentence. Domestic violence terrorizing Oct. 20, 2019, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence all but 25 days suspended, two year probation; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Liane T. Hatch, 43, of Oakland, operating under the influence July 6, 2019, in Oakland; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Alexander J. Ingram, 24, of Winthrop, violating condition of release Sept. 1, 2019, in Farmingdale; $250 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Adam King, 25, of Waterville, permit unlawful use Feb. 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Margaret Kolesar, 59, of Waterville, operate while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release July 15, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Joel R. Lagace, 34, of Farmingdale, attaching false plates Nov. 14, 2019, in Hallowell; $150 fine.

Matthew Lovejoy, 19, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 22, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Christopher MacDonald, 20, of Farmingdale, fish without valid license May 25, 2019, in West Gardiner; $100 fine.

Frank Mastera, 54, of South China, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 4, 2019, in Windsor; $500 fine.

David S. McCollett, 56, of Gardiner, operating after habitual offender revocation Aug. 4, 2019, in West Gardiner; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury same date and town, dismissed.

Sarah E. McCranie, 29, of Wiscasset, operating under the influence Nov. 8, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Logan A. McDonald, 24, of Anson, attaching false plates Jan. 11, 2020, in Gardiner; 48-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 11, 2020, in Gardiner; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence.

Anthony McLean, 33, of Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug July 23, 2019, in West Gardiner; $400 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 45 days suspended, one year six month probation, $240 restitution; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Korrine Rose Michaud, 46, of Manchester, operating under the influence June 13, 2019, in Manchester; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Timothy Mosher, 58, of Smithfield, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Nov. 8, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 45 days suspended, one year probation; two counts aggravated trafficking scheduled drugs, Nov. 8, 2017 and Dec. 18, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Larry E. Munn Jr., 38, of St. Albans, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder March 1, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed.

Maryann Myrick, 52, of Richmond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 19, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brooks Noddin, 28, of Lewiston, criminal mischief March 6, 2018, in Litchfield; 364-day Department of Corrections sentence, $1000 restitution; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Christopher Norton, 20, of Wayne, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug.31, 2019, in Monmouth; $250 fine; violating condition of release Aug. 31, 2019, in Monmouth; $250 fine, $250 suspended; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Armani Osorio, 19, of Mount Vernon, criminal trespass Sept. 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael R. Oxley, 34, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 12, 2019, in Augusta; $350 fine; operate vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Rasheed C. Parker, 19, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 2, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Melinda M. Palmer, 35, of Palermo, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 16, 2019, in Waterville; six-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Brian Pelletier, 18, of Waterville, burglary Sept. 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

David Petrie, 71, of Clinton, operating watercraft to endanger July 30, 2019, in China; $500 fine; fail to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun and operate without safety equipment, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael Pierce, 56, of Unity, criminal trespass Nov. 16, 2019, in Winthrop; $200 fine.

Brian L. Pooler, 60, of Oakland, theft by deception May 14, 2019, in Oakland; $250 fine, $1125.76 restitution; theft by deception, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua E. Porfirio, 30, of Benton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 9, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Chad Prince, 21, of Farmingdale, allow minor to possess or consume liquor March 22, 2019, in Farmingdale; $300 fine.

James E. Reynolds, 43, of Winslow, operate vehicle without license May 26, 2019, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Seth Ricker, 19, of North Anson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release Sept. 27, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ryan John Robinson, 43, of Hallowell, operate vehicle without license April 13, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Mackenzie Rowe, 19, of Winslow, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon Sept. 16, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Drew J. Roy, 38, of Oakland, violating condition of release July 4, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Wilfred J. Roy, 55, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine; operate after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Hannah M. Rundlett, 18, of Skowhegan, use of drug paraphernalia Aug. 20, 2010, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Abbey L. Sanborn, 34, of Jay, driving to endanger Aug. 22, 2018, in Winthrop; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence Aug. 23, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Christopher M. Schmidt, 30, of Winthrop, violating condition of release Jan. 10, 2020, in Monmouth; seven-day jail sentence; operate while license suspended or revoked Jan. 10, 2020, in Monmouth, $500 fine; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 10, 2020, in Monmouth; seven-day jail sentence.

Travis M. Sheehan, 30, of Clinton, disorderly conduct, fighting Jan. 12, 2020, in Waterville; 12-hour jail sentence.

Jacob Michael Shoemaker, 36, of Sumner, operate while license suspended or revoked April 26, 2019, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Angela Spaulding, 45, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2018, in Winslow; $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two year probation.

Wayne Sudborough, 46, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 30, 2019, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 3, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 3, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael Thibodeau, 47, of Hampden, operating under the influence Nov. 10, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Barry A. Tweedie, 46, of Thorndike, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 15, 2018, in China; $7347.65 restitution; theft by misapplication of property, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael D. Washburn Jr., 25, of Fairfield, operating after habitual offender revocation May 28, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation May 3, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Christopher J. Waterman, 24, of West Paris, operating after registration suspended Nov. 9, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Mary J. Waterman, 50, of New Gloucester, driving to endanger Aug. 11, 2018, in Winthrop; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Darrell R. Wilson, 35, of Pittston, operating after registration suspended Nov. 30, 2019, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Jamul M. Youmans, 34, of Mebane, North Carolina, commercial vehicle rule violation: possess or use drugs on duty Oct. 22, 2019, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Youssof Zamat, 25, of Augusta, violating condition of release June 22, 2019, in Augusta; four-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2019, in Augusta; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one year license suspension. Violating condition of release July 1, 2019, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence. Forgery July 27, 2019, in Augusta; 14-day jail sentence; fail to give correct name, address, date of birth July 27, 2019, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence; aggravated forgery, same date and town, dismissed.

