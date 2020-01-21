The state is conducting a comprehensive review of its Medicaid reimbursement rates, including services for mental health, substance use disorder and for adults with intellectual disabilities or developmental disorders.

The review, which could affect Medicaid services at hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient clinics and nonprofit agencies, will be done by a yet-to-be-hired consultant to the Department of Health and Human Services and is expected to be completed by November, with recommendations to follow.

About 330,000 Mainers have Medicaid, which is primarily a health insurance program for low-income people operated with a combination of federal and state dollars. Gov. Janet Mills implemented Medicaid expansion in 2019, adding about 43,000 people to the program.

Nonprofit agencies that provide services for some of the most vulnerable Mainers – including those with intellectual and developmental disorders and mental health conditions – have complained for years that reimbursement rates are so low that services are endangered. The problem has been intensified by increases to the minimum wage, which has led to a worker shortage because the nonprofits that provide the service can’t afford pay enough to retain workers. Maine’s minimum wage increased to $12 per hour in January.

At the same time, depending on the program, wait lists have lengthened to hundred or thousands of people.

Michelle Probert, the state’s Medicaid director, told the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday that many of the programs have gone several years without reimbursement rate increases, and in some cases there is little or no justification for rates being at their current levels.

“We cannot currently explain why some of our rates are at the amount where they are,” Probert said. In addition to potential rate increases, the consultant will also examine ways to make the rate structure simpler and more efficient.

Malory Shaughnessy, executive director of the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, which advocates on behalf of nonprofit providers, said the reimbursement rates are so low that providers can’t afford to wait until November for a recommendation. Shaughnessy said she’s not against a rate study, but some rates should be increased now to avoid cuts in services.

“Today in Maine, a number of behavioral health services are at risk of reduction or outright closure, which will translate to reduced access to services, especially those for adults with severe and persistent mental illness and for children’s home and community services,” Shaughnessy said. “Some of these services are teetering on the brink right now.”

Lawmakers have introduced bills in the current legislative session that would increase rates immediately, such as a 30-percent increase for some behavioral and mental health treatment for children.

Probert told the committee that DHHS may increase some rates before the study is done in November, if it’s determined that the affected services need the higher rates. Also, rate studies that are already underway for services to clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, brain injuries, and behavioral and mental health, will continue and be included in the final report, she said.

