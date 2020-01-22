IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Cony Street.

12:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:02 p.m., computer crimes were reported on Wade Street.

3:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on State Street.

3:44 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.

3:45 p.m., theft was reported on Crossing Way.

6:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

Wednesday at 2:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., auto theft was reported on Taylor Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

11:25 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

Wednesday at 3:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Archer Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Front Street.

10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Snow Street.

2:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:05 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 4:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Streamview Drive.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Lakewood Road.

3:17 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Madison Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Orchard Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.

1:12 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Gagnon Road and Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4:21 p.m., a scam complaint was made on North Main Street.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 8:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street

IN ROME, Tuesday at 3:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Rome Road.

5:55 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Watson Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:24 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Red Sox Drive.

2:21 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Elm Street.

3:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

4:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on First Rangeway.

11:54 p.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

Wednesday at 1:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:41 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

2:24 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.

4:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.

5:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Bolduc Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Green Street.

8:36 a.m., a stray animal was reported on Forest Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., Rhonda A. Brann, 31, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

3:24 p.m., Brooke V. Fritz, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants following a medical rescue on Boothby Street.

Wednesday at 2:46 a.m., Thomas J. Mulkern, 34, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant and issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., Angela May Emmons, 44, of Eustis, was arrested on a warrant.

6:13 p.m., Thomas Targett, 70, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:37 p.m., Steven Paul Davis, 19, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant and a probation hold.

Wednesday at 12:57 a.m., Michael Anthony Gamblin, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

10:19 a.m., Charlene Marie Clements, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

12:44 p.m., Kevin Daniel Crowley, 29, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a temporary warrant, domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., Ryan Brown, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1:22 a.m., Andrew Zelonis, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:17 p.m., a summons was issued following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.

Wednesday at 12:42 a.m., a summons was issued following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.

2:27 a.m., a summons was issued following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.

6:53 a.m., a summons was issued following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.

IN ROME, Jalynn B.J. Drown, 18, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license and possession of marijuana following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Rome Road.

