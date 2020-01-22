FARMINGTON — Senior Gabrielle Wener scored her 1,000th career point on her first two-point basket of the game and went on to lead Messalonskee past Mt. Blue 55-51 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball action Wednesday.

Wener finished with 20 points and the Eagles (9-4) were 21-of-25 from the line as they overtook the Cougars (6-7).

Brooke Martin and Jordan Devine provided 13 and 12 points respectively for Messalonskee.

Senior point guard Lexi Mittelstadt drained 18 points, while sophomore shooting gaurd Eva-Marie Stevens put up 17 points for Mt. Blue in the losing effort.

KENTS HILL 45, BACKFIELD 25: Josie Harper Cunningham scored 17 points to lead the Kents Hill girls basketball team to a win.

Jarni Hewins added 10 points for the Huskies (5-6).

Molly Bourget and Shyloe Morgan each scored six points for the Bucks (4-8),

NYA 48, RICHMOND 41: Serena Mower scored 16 points to lead NYA to the Class C win in Richmond.

Emily Drummond added 11 points for NYA (11-1).

Bryannah Shea led Richmond (4-8) with 15 points.

BOOTHBAY 49, HALL-DALE 37: KK Wills scored 10 points for the Bulldogs in a loss to the Seahawks in Farmingdale.

Amanda Trepioner scored nine points, while Iris Ireleand added eight points for Hall-Dale (5-9).

Glory Blethen led Boothbay (12-2) with 19 points.

MT. ABRAM 34, WISCASSET 27: The Roadrunners (4-9) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held on to defeat the Wolverines (0-13) in Salem.

Junior forward Madison Phelps compiled 15 points on five field goals and five free throws for Mt. Abram.

Kateleen Trask led Wiscasset with nine points in the losing effort.

WINTHROP 65, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 55: The Rambler (12-1) came up big in the second and fourth quarters to dispatch the Falcons in Rumford.

Sage Fortin netted 17 points in a balanced attack for Winthrop (12-1) while Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone posted 12 points, while Maddie Perkins and Kena Souza contributed 11 apiece.

Kierstyn Lyons tossed a team-leading 17 points for Mountain Valley (8-6) in the losing effort.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. ABRAM 79, WISCASSET 22: Nate Luce and Hunter Warren each led the Roadrunners with 12 points each to pick up a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Wolverines in Salem.

Parker Ross scored 11 points, while Jackson Masterson added 10 points for Mt. Abram (9-5).

Marshall Weeks led Wiscasset (0-13) with seven points.

CONY 80, ERSKINE 57: Luke Briggs scored 19 points to lead the Rams to a win over the Eagles in South China.

Dakota Dearborn scored 17 points, while Simon McCormick added 14 points for Conyt (10-4).

Logan Tenney led Erskine (1-12) with 22 points, while Matt Stultz added eight points.

MT. BLUE 62, MESSALONSKEE 50: Zach Poisson scord 21 points to lead the Cougars to a win over the Eagles in Oakland.

Camden Phillips scored 13 points, while Bradley Shamba added 10 points for Mt. Blue (5-8).

Matthew Parent led Messalonskee (9-4). Noah Wood added nine points, while Jacob Perry had eight points and six steals.

PISCATAQUIS 78, VALLEY 39: Kobe Gilbert scored 23 points to lead the Pirates to the win in Piscataquis.

Isaiah Conary added 13 points for Pistcataquis (7-8).

Spencer Hunnewell led Valley (4-9) with 14 points while Kayden Cool chipped in nine.

