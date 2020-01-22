Grants of up to $10,000 from Maine Community Foundation’s People of Color Fund are available to organizations that are led by, and serve, people of Native American, Latino, African, Arab and Asian descent, according to a news release from the foundation.

Last year the fund awarded 18 grants that totaled $151,800.

Grantees included:

• Eastern Woodlands Rematriation Collective, to build a Wabanaki community herbal apothecary;

• Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, to expand reach to underserved populations, communities and geographical areas by re-establishing supporting leaders of small ethnic member organizations and supporting community initiatives; and

• Sustainable Livelihoods Relief Organization, to provide awareness and train immigrant parents to become certified foster care to keep immigrant children within their community.

The application deadline is Feb. 15. For an application, details of the grant program, and a list of recent grants, visit mainecf.org.

For additional information, call 412-0847, or email [email protected].

Established in 2007 with a gift from the River Rock Foundation, the People of Color Fund is designed to help people of color in Maine achieve greater equity. Grants to nonprofit programs or organizations focus on three areas: addressing health disparities, supporting youth, and improving economic opportunities.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: