IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., threatening was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:17 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
4:58 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Whitten Road.
5:54 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Red Eagle Lane.
8:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.
10:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
Thursday at 2:52 a.m., a person was reported missing from Medical Center Parkway.
IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.
Thursday at 12:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dunn Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.
4:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Avis Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.
6:48 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street at the University of Maine.
2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.
4:12 p.m., vandalism was reported on Moore Avenue.
5:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Strong Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Central Street.
7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 6:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Dingly Road and Pine Tree Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.
6:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.
8:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Pearl Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Kennebec Savings Bank on U.S. Route 202.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 3:47 p.m., an assault was reported on South Taylor Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Bates Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anson Road.
1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.
1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anson Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:24 a.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.
6 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Park Street.
6:01 p.m., assault was reported on Winter Street.
6:43 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Elm Street.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.
IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:14 p.m., a person was reported missing from Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., theft was reported on Dixon Terrace.
10:38 a.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Bay Street.
12:43 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.
2:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
Thursday at 12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:04 p.m., Michael J. Lovell, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating probation following a reported disturbance on Eastern Avenue.
6:59 p.m., John E. Rink, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a reported domestic disturbance on Drew Street.
Thursday at 1:50 a.m., Dillan W. Hatch, 27, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of driving to endanger, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, criminal mischief, eluding an officer and operating after license suspension following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., Jill Leigh Brown, 45, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
3:30 p.m., Casey J. McEnery, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
10:25 p.m., Dustin Osborne, 38, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., Danielle Jo Cain, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
9:06 p.m., Jason Lee Rich, 38, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:39 p.m., Amie Ballard, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
9:12 p.m., William Dunton, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
9:30 p.m., Fredric G. Sanborn, 76, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9:37 p.m., Gary L. Bennett, 59, of Seagrove, North Carolina, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 3:43 a.m., Rebekah M. Gardiner, 20, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle over a closed way following a traffic stop on Bridge Street.
