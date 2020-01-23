The bodies of two fishermen were recovered after their boat sank off the coast of southern Maine on Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ-TV) reported that the two men died when their groundfishing boat, the Hayley Ann, sank in the frigid water. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Coast Guard got a distress signal from the Hayley Ann’s emergency beacon at 12:23 p.m. At the time, the vessel was about 45 nautical miles southeast of Portland.

#Update: Good Samaritan fishing vessel crew has recovered 2 persons in the water and unresponsive. @USCGNortheast crews are coordinating transport to shore. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) January 23, 2020

The Coast Guard responded to the signal by sending a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod to search for the boat. The Coast Guard cutter Steelhead also responded. About 4:30 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted that two people had been recovered from the water by the crew of another fishing vessel.

“Good Samaritan fishing vessel crew has recovered two persons in the water and unresponsive. (Coast Guard) crews are coordinating transport to shore,” the Coast Guard said in a tweet late Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday evening, the Coast Guard provided a more thorough description, via Twitter, of what rescue crews encountered after locating the fishermen.

A rescue swimmer was lowered into the water. The swimmer was able to confirm that the raft was empty, and the 2 people in the water were unresponsive. F/V Ella Christine arrived on scene to assist in the recovery of the two persons. (2/2) — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) January 24, 2020

An air rescue crew in an HC-144 fixed-wing plane spotted the fishing boat as it sank as well as a floating life raft that was empty. About 20 minutes later, the crew of a rescue helicopter arrived and saw two people in the water.

The helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer into the ocean. He was able to confirm that the raft was empty and that two people in the water were unresponsive.

“The fishing vessel Ella Christine arrived on scene to assist in the recovery of the two persons,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

The names of fishermen were not immediately released.

