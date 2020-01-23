Employees at one of the state’s two virtual charter schools won’t unionize, following a dispute over contested ballots that this week lead to a new election overturning earlier results.

In a case before the National Labor Relations Board last fall, Maine Connections Academy, employees and the state teachers union all contested ballots of a November election that resulted in a 9-7 vote to unionize.

As part of an agreement between the school and employees, a new election was held this week, resulting in a 10-9 vote against organizing a unit with the Maine Education Association.

“Connections Academy spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to fight the formation of a union, delayed the process in court and targeted employees with anti-union messages to the point where several employees quit,” said Grace Leavitt, president of the association, in a statement Thursday.

“This type of intimidating behavior is something MEA doesn’t stand for as it continues to advocate for the rights of employees. MEA will stand behind the teachers who spoke up for their right to organize and will continue to review the conduct of Connections Academy during the election.”

“Maine Connections Academy has at all times conducted itself in a manner that would ensure a free and fair election,” said Amy Linscott, president of the school’s governing board in an email. “We believe that the re-run election, which the union agreed to, reflects that outcome.”

The association represents almost 24,000 educators in 242 chapters statewide made up of teachers, support staff, student teachers and retired educators.

Of Maine’s nine operating charter schools, only Baxter Academy is unionized, according to the association, having won the right to do so May 14.

Employees at Maine Connections Academy originally voted in November to form a union, but a total of four ballots were challenged: two by Connections Academy, one by the labor board and one by the association.

“As with the case of Baxter Academy, the first vote to organize was unsuccessful but today educators at Baxter are members of MEA and are successfully negotiating a contract that is in the best interest of their profession and their students,” Leavitt said. “MEA hopes a similar outcome will result at Connections in the near future.”

