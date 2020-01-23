AUGUSTA — Drug overdose deaths in Maine appear to be on the increase, reversing a decline in 2018.

A report Thursday from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shows that 277 Mainers lost their lives to drug overdoses in the first nine months of 2019. Although the data for the entire year is not yet available, the pace of deaths represents a 4 percent uptick from 2018.

The report, released by Maine Attorney General Aaron Frye, projects that 369 deaths will be attributed to overdose for 2019, or 15 more than in 2018.

“I am concerned that the number of deaths resulting from overdoses remains high,” Frey said in a prepared statement. “The data in this report confirms how significant this crisis is. It will take dedication from elected officials, individuals, organizations, and communities across the state to get to the other side of this, and I am strongly supportive of the efforts underway to turn the tide.”

The vast majority of the deaths, a total of 246, were recorded as accidental. There were 27 recorded as suicides and four were undetermined. Opioids were a key factor in 84 percent of the deaths.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: