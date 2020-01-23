BANGOR — A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Bangor has died from his injuries more than a week later, police said.

Bangor police said Peter McIntosh, 61, of Bangor was injured Jan. 14 when he was hit by a car driven by Philip Perkins, 74, of Hampden. McIntosh was crossing the street at the time, police said.

McIntosh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said. No charges have been filed and an investigation into the crash is still going on.

