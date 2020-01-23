WATERVILLE — The Grand Prix, a free race car event, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Road.

Small wooden car creations built by children age 2 through grade 5, with the help of a parent or other adult, are raced. Trophies will be awarded for best design and fastest vehicle, according to a news release from the church.

For the first time this year there will be a “race-after-the-race” for children in grade 6 through adult. The $5 charge covers the cost of the wooden materials used to create the car. A build day will be held at the church where tools, building instructions, and helpers will be provided.

The Grand Prix is offered by AWANA, an international youth ministries program. The race car project began in 1964 and is offered in more than 4,000 churches around the world.

To obtain a car project, folks can fill out a registration form at the church by Feb. 1. The forms are available between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information, call Patrick Simpson at 290-0341.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: