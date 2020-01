IN ANSON, Thursday at 12:45 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Solon Road.

Friday at 8:25 a.m., a protection order, summons or subpoena was served on Main Street.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 12:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

8 p.m., threatening was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

8:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mill Street.

9:07 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Whitten Road.

10:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

1:46 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

3:10 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Court Street.

3:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Cony Street.

5:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

5:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

5:58 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported near Pleasant Street and Winthrop Street.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkwood Drive.

8:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

9:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 3:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN AVON, Thursday at 3:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Farm Road.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 5:43 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Manchester Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:55 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Hoxie Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Access Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 5:18 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Canaan and Gustafson roads.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 3:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Louden Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bamford Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maine Avenue.

12:18 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bridge Street.

3:04 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Marston Road.

4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

Friday at 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 11:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 3:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Drive.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 7:10 p.m., a protection order, summons or subpoena was served on Middle Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 5:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lane Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:42 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Road.

4:24 p.m., a fire was reported on Kevin Boulevard.

4:24 p.m., a fire was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:34 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Middle Road.

1:20 p.m., a 15-year-old was arrested on a warrant at Brickett Point Estates.

4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

5:32 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Webb Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 7:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Hill Road.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., a caller from Hamilton Terrace reported a scam.

IN READFIELD, Thursday at 9:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butman Boulevard.

IN ROME, Thursday at 8:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Poplar Estate.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 9:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Reed Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:30 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Bigelow Hill Road.

12:15 p.m., vandalism was reported on Armory Drive.

12:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

4:52 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

6:42 p.m., mischief was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

7:31 p.m., a protection order, summons or subpoena was served on Indian Ridge.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 2:15 p.m., a theft was reported on East Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

9:49 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on College Avenue.

10:50 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a person was missing.

11:15 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:33 a.m., a protection order was served on Pleasant Street.

2:07 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on College Avenue.

2:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

2:59 p.m., a protection order was served on College Avenue.

11:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN WAYNE, Thursday at 11:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Island View Drive.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Lewiston Road.

3:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on First Street.

10:50 p.m., theft was reported on Old North Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road.

5:37 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

Friday at 8:36 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Depot Street and U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 11:38 a.m., fraud was reported on Hubbard Lane.

12:51 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Turtle Run.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

12:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Charland Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Matthew L. Laurelee, 23, of Topsham, was arrested on a warrant near North Chestnut Street and Winthrop Street.

11:50 p.m., Dylan D. Ross, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a reported disturbance on Senator Way.

11:54 p.m., Jasmine M. Jackson, 24, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 5:18 p.m., Larry A. Bailey, 54, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:12 a.m., Bret R. Dalot, 30, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

1:10 p.m., Nathan Allen Peoples, 42, of Andover, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.

3:42 p.m., Alex M. Hayes, 28, of Warren, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 2 a.m., Candy L. Warren, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of cocaine and failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:52 a.m., Shane A. M. Milliard, 27, of Jackson, was arrested on four warrants.

12:43 p.m., Bethany Jean Melcher, 42, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

3:51 p.m., Keith Otis Cookson, 60, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:47 p.m., Benjamin Edward Pollard, 26, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant.

7 p.m., Stephen P. Cummings, 50, of Northport, was arrested on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, trafficking tobacco in adult correctional facility, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release.

7:17 p.m., Stephen Paul Cummings, 32, of Northport, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, and three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:56 p.m., Justin D. Moore, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, as well as on charges of OUI and operating after suspension.

Friday at 1 a.m., Amanda Martinez, 21, of New York, New York, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of drugs and violation of condition of release.

Also at 1 a.m., Brianna Maberry, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of crack.

