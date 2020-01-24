SOUTH CHINA — Two harvest information meetings about the China School’s forest will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, according to a news release from Anita Smith, a local forest steward.

Harold Burnett from Two Trees Forestry is the forester overseeing the project and will be at both meetings to share the plan and answer questions.

The first session will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the China Town Office portable, 571 Lakeview Drive, South China.

Smith and another local forest steward Elaine Philbrook will answer questions and share the history of the school forest; coffee and light snacks will be provided.

The second session will be an onsite visit from 11 am. to 12:30 p.m. Participants should meet at the China Primary School bus circle at 763 Lakeview Drive to snowshoe to the site to see the area and learn more about the plan with Burnett. Smith and Philbrook also will be present. Bring snowshoes and prepare to walk about 1 mile.

Those who plan to attend are asked to register by Thursday, Jan. 30, by calling 968-2255 and leave a message with their name and phone number. If the sessions need to be cancelled because weather, it will be posted on the China School Forest Facebook page. Registrants will be called if the program is cancelled.

These meetings are part of a public education grant from Project Canopy, under the Maine Forest Service.

For more information, call Smith at 968-2255 or 441-6612.

