SOUTH CHINA — Nicholas Hayden scored 17 points to lead the Erskine Academy boys basketball team to a 54-48 victory over Camden Hills in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Friday night.

Logan Tenney scored 12 points, while Dan Page added 11 for the Eagles (2-12).

Jeremy Fraser led the Windjammers (4-11) with 16 points.

RICHMOND 59, SACOPEE VALLEY 46: Kenny Bing scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Bobcats (8-6) over the Hawks (4-9) in Hiram.

Calob Densmore led the Bobcats with 21 points, and Connor Vashon added eight.

McGwire Sawyer made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead the Hawks, who cut a halftime deficit of 14 down to five in the third quarter before Richmond took control. Sean Wedgewood added 13 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 49, VALLEY 44: Marko Ajvaz had 23 points, five steals and seven rebounds to lead Temple to the East/West Conference win over Valley.

Jumpei Sakaguchi added 10 points for Temple (8-6). Thomas Bishop led Valley (4-10) with 11 points.

BREWER 57, LAWRENCE 46: Nicholas Blaisdell and Dylan Coombs each scored 13 points for the Bulldogs in a KVAC A loss in Brewer.

Dylan Martin-Hachey added 12 points for Lawrence (6-9).

Aaron Newcomb III scored 13 points for Brewer (10-5), while Trevor Pearson added 12 points.

MOUNT VIEW 87, WATERVILLE 55: Brennan Grant scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs to a KVAC B win in Waterville.

Draedyn Furrow and Sean Raven each added 12 points for Mount View (8-6).

Liam VonOesen led Waterville (1-14) with 22 points.

MESSALONSKEE 67, NOKOMIS 63: Noah Wood scored 13 points to lead the Eagles to a KVAC A win over the Warriors in Oakland.

Jacob Perry scored 12 points, while Mason Violette added eight points for Messalonskee (10-4).

Keith Lilly led Nokomis (1-13) with 22 points, while Connor Marquis added 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENTS HILL 37, ISLESBORO 9: Dani Eid scored 13 points to lead the Huskies to the Class D win in Kents Hill.

Garni Hewins added eight points for Kents Hill (6-6).

Sylvia Randlett scored four points to lead Islesboro (0-10).

OCEANSIDE 65, MCI 33: Danielle Dow scored 12 points for the Huskies in a loss in Pittsfield.

Jillian Frost and Natalie Sites each added eight points for MCI (2-12).

Audrey Mackie and Grace Woodman each led Oceanside (11-4) with 15 points.

MARANACOOK 41, LINCOLN ACADEMY 37: Gabrielle Green scored 12 points to lead the Black Bears in Readfield.

Anna Drillen and Amanda Goucher each added eight points for Maranacook (8-6).

Madison York scored 18 points, while Margaret O’Brien added 12 points for the Eagles (7-7).

MADISON 63, HALL-DALE 54: Lauria LeBlanc scored 15 points and had six assists to lead Madison to a Mountain Valley Conference win in Madison.

Emily Edgerly scored 14 points, while Brooke McKenney had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Madison (9-5). Abi Spaulding added 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Amanda Trepanier scored 18 points, while Caden Wills added 17 points for Hall-Dale (5-10).

GARDINER 64, MT. BLUE 34: Gardiner used a balance scoring attack to defeat Mt. Blue as Lizzy Gruber led the way with 18 points and 21 rebounds.

Bailey Poore had 12 points and Jaycie Stevens had 10 for the Tigers (13-1).

Lexi Middelstadt had a game-high 25 points for the Cougars (6-8). The University of Maine commit scored her 1,000 point in the contest on a free throw.

RANGELEY 74, HEBRON ACADEMY 43: Senior guard Olivia Pye recorded a game-high 26 points to lead Rangeley (14-0). Senior guard Lauren Eastlack and sophomore forward Winnie LaRochelle each finished with 22 points.

Sarah English provided Hebron with a team-high 14 points, while Katherine Ducharme added 11 points in the losing effort.

DIRIGO 42, MT. ABRAM 29: The Cougars used full-court pressure to jump out to a 27-12 lead at halftime as Dirigo prevailed in Dixfield.

Alyvia Perreault had 12 points for the Cougars (6-7) while her teammates Jayce Brophy and Grace Robbins each had seven points.

Kylee Knight had eight points for Mt Abram (4-10) and Emily Marden had six points.

LAWRENCE 44, BREWER 31: Megan Curtis scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs in Fairfield.

Sarah Poli added eight points for the Bulldogs (10-5).

Kathryn Austin led Brewer (3-13) with 11 points.

LISBON 21, CARRABEC 17: Cheyenne Cahill scored 10 points for the Cobras in an MVC loss to the Greyhounds in North Anson.

Sarah Olson added five points for Carrabec (8-7).

Giana Russo led Lisbon (8-5) with 10 points.

OAK HILL 52, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 21: Desirae Dumais scored 19 points to lead the Raiders in Wales.

Emily Dillman scored 11 points, while Audrey Dillman added nine for Oak Hill (10-3).

Kierstyn Lyons led Mountain Valley (8-6) with nine points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 43, RICHMOND 26: Jalyn Stacey led the Hawks with 13 points in Hiram.

Riley Vacchiano and Kylie Day chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Hawks (7-6).

Macy Carver had 13 points for a Richmond (4-10) team-high.

