Maine’s farmers’ markets are getting a boost from a federal government program designed to increase turnout at the markets.
The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets has been awarded $160,111 for its “Workplace to Market Project” through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers’ Market Promotion Program.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said the funding will help the federation “discover new, innovative ways to increase farmers’ market turnout, helping to strengthen Maine’s farming sector.”
One goal of the project is to use workplace incentives with employers to increase patrons of farmers’ markets, the senators said.
Another is to create new tools that help farmers’ markets grow partnerships with businesses. It’s also designed to promote the markets themselves.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Augusta woman sentenced for swinging hatchet at man
-
Nation & World
At Vatican, Pence discusses abortion, Venezuela with Pope Francis
-
Local & State
Conflicts of interest mire firefighter stipend debate in latest China budget conversation
-
Maine Crime
Albion man, charged with assaulting pregnant woman, pleads guilty to lesser charge
-
Maine Crime
Wilton man arrested after crashing his car during chase