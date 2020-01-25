IN ALBION, Friday at 10:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.

IN ANSON, Friday at 6 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

8:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:58 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

9:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Market Square.

11:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:22 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

1:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Community Drive.

3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

4:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.

8 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Boothby Street.

11:27 p.m., assault was reported on Gage Street.

Saturday, 12:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

3:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brentwood Road.

3:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 3:55 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:52 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Street at the University of Maine.

10:47 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

3:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street and Front Street.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday, 11:31 a.m., assault was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 7:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MERCER, Friday at 6:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN NORRDIGEWOCK, Friday at 9:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Melodi Rayne Road.

9:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Road.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.

6:01 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

6:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Saturday, 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

5:19 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Kelsey Street.

9:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 8:36 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Depot Street and U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:20 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

10:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Augusta Road.

10:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chaplin Street.

2:24 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Gail Street.

6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:49 a.m., Keatin J. Rice, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:09 a.m., Shawn A. Colby, 24, of Norrdigewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12:14 p.m., Joseph Babb, 29, of Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release and a warrant.

2:50 p.m., Garrison S. Herbert, 22, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of arson.

3:09 p.m., John Allen Currier, 66, of Skowhegan, was arrested on five warrants.

9:49 p.m., Edward F. Jobber, 48, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

11:28 p.m., Rothe Burns, 25, of Lexington Township, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after habitual revocation.

Saturday, 12:09 a.m., Jarrod Nathan Pooler, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

8:51 a.m., Meagan Marie Wade, 19, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:31 a.m., Mark Novak, 25, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:40 a.m., Adrian Roy, 81, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of operating while license is suspended of revoked.

4:10 p.m., Charles Michael Luber, 24, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Saturday, 1:59 a.m., Steven N. Smith, 46, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

