KENTS HILL — Jarni Hewins scored a game-high 17 points to lead Kents Hill past Waynflete 50-40 in girls basketball action Saturday.

Rose Jenkins added 13 points for Kents Hill (7-6) while Josie Harper Cunningham had 10.

Waynflete (0-13) was led by Sophi Aronson with 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 91, ST. DOMINIC 61: Kenny Thompson scored 32 points in the Lakers’ win in Rangeley.

Thompson made 12 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and six free throws for Rangeley (13-1). Trevor Dolbier added 21 points with three 3-pointers for Rangeley.

Gabe Carey scored 22 points to lead for St. Dom’s (5-8), which was outscored 20-9 in the first quarter. William Laflamme added 15 points in the loss.

CONY 79, SKOWHEGAN 56: Simon McCormick scored 20 points to lead the Rams to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Dakota Dearborn added 19 points for Cony (11-4) while Luke Briggs had 18.

Skowhegan (8-6) was led by Adam Savage with 13 points and Jimmy Reed with 11.

BOYS HOCKEY

WINDHAM/WESTBROOK/BONNY EAGLE 4, MESSALONSKEE 3: Grayson Krause scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle won at USM Arena.

Travis Brown put Windham ahead just 1:59 into the game. The Trail Blazers (3-9) opened a 3-1 lead in the second period on a goal by Chris Westgate, who also had two assists.

Dylan Cunningham netted a pair of goals for Messalonskee (7-3-1). Bryce Crowell also scored, and Myles Hammond notched two assists.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: