IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:44 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Church Hill Road.

12:16 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Circle.

2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

2:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Patterson Street.

5:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monroe Street.

10:27 p.m., a person was reported missing from Sewall Street.

Monday at 12:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bangor Street Place.

2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Madison Street and Sixth Avenue.

3:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lafayette Street.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 6:42 p.m., assault was reported on Owens Street.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Military Avenue.

9:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gopher Park Road.

3:15 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Mill Stream Drive.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadow Brook Drive.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:45 p.m., mischief was reported on Park Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 11:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mooar Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 3:38 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Fairfield Street.

4:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

5:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Detroit Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:24 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Pleasant Street.

6:07 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Pleasant Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, at noon, a well-being check was requested on Hatch Street.

12:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Hagar and Pleasant streets.

Thursday at 2:02 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Gaubert Street.

3:48 p.m., animal bites were reported on Fuller Street.

Friday at 10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Plummer Road.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathorn Street.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hatch Street.

Sunday at 10:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 5:42 p.m., an assault was reported on McLellan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Monday at 8:23 a.m., auto theft was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 2:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Grant Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

10:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.

10:31 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:49 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive and Airport Road.

12:40 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on College Avenue.

2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

4:30 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Court.

IN WAYNE, Friday at 1:33 p.m., theft was reported at the Wayne Town Office on Pond Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 4:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at A.C. Towing on Old Lewiston Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:53 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:30 p.m., Lee M. Kanaris, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child following a motor vehicle crash involving injury on Northern Avenue.

9:44 p.m., Niffy A. York, 30, of Eddington, was arrested on six warrants on Union Street.

Monday at 1:33 a.m., Tylor J. Orchard, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Jefferson Street.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., Joshua R. Lemar, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension following a report of suspicious activity on Manchester Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 5:50 p.m., Robert Allen Forand Jr., 52, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of exceeding the bag limit on deer.

Saturday at 12:39 a.m., Scott Joseph Pedretti, 32, of North Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of operation without a license.

1:05 a.m., Lee Ernest Lowell Jr., 28, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with one prior, violating condition of release and assault.

11:53 a.m., James C. Colman, 50, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger.

Sunday at 2:07 a.m., William Bion Estabrook Jr., 30, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 4:07 p.m., Nicholas Hutchings, 34, no address given, was arrested on a charge of indecent sexual conduct on Main Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:24 p.m., Lily B. Walsh, 19, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:32 p.m., Judy A. Pooler, 60, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

Monday at 8:05 a.m., Newell B. Graf, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Marcanthony Colon, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 9:17 a.m., Anthony Ronchetti, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:45 a.m., Lynsey D. Carr, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Whitten Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 8:27 p.m., Kenneth A. Solorzano, 54, of Alna, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

