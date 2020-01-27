U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Monday that reports about a forthcoming book from former national security adviser John Bolton “strengthen the case for witnesses” to be called in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

“From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the President’s attorneys have had the opportunity to present their cases,” Collins said in a statement.

“I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

The statement follows news Sunday about an unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s book in which he describes Trump tying the withholding of aid to Ukraine to the country’s investigation of Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Collins, who is up for re-election this fall, is among a small group of Republican senators seen as potential swing votes in a decision over whether to call witnesses, something Democrats have been adamant about since before the trial started.

Collins has said a decision on witnesses should only be made after opening arguments from both sides and a chance for senators to ask questions. House managers wrapped up their arguments last week and Trump’s attorneys began making their case Saturday.

As the trial got underway last week, Collins played a role in pressuring Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R – KY, to make changes to his proposed trial rules, including spreading out the 24 hours allotted for each side’s opening statements over three days instead of two and permitting House evidence to be admitted automatically.

Collins also voted with Republicans on tabling a series of amendments that called for the introduction of new evidence and witnesses, including Bolton.

She did vote with Democrats on one amendment, which would have given trial participants more time to file responses to motions, though that amendment, like the others, was ultimately tabled.

Collins is already facing pressure heading into the election from Democrats and independents, who have targeted her seat for her 2018 vote to support Brett Kavanaugh.

Along with Collins, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, another Republican who could vote for witness testimony, told reporters Monday the contents of the book make it “increasingly likely” members of his party would support hearing from Bolton.

