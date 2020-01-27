WINTHROP — Sage Fortin had the shot working for the Winthrop girls basketball team Monday afternoon.

Fortin hit four 3-pointers on her way to 16 points, and the Ramblers beat Telstar 61-30 in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Winthrop.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 12 points for Winthrop (13-2), while Jillian Schmelzer added eight and Maddie Perkins scored seven.

Luci Rothwell had 19 points and Nicole Cox scored six for Telstar in the loss.

OAK HILL 56, LISBON 27: Desirae Dumais scored 14 points to lift the Raiders to the MVC win in Wales.

Paige Gonya added 10 points for Oak Hill (12-3).

Giana Russo led Lisbon (8-6) with 13 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIRIGO 97, CARRABEC 76: Charlie Houghton scored 20 points to lead the Cougars to the MVC victory in North Anson.

Four players scored in double figures for Dirigo (4-11), with Mateo Lapointe (19 points), Paul Merrill (11) and Dakota Tompkins (10) joining Houghton.

Luke Carey had 32 points for Carrabec (2-14), while Robert Lindblom and Adam Lawrence added 13 apiece.

LEAVITT 60, MT. BLUE 50: Wyatt Hathaway put up 28 points in the Hornets’ Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory over the Cougars in Farmington.

Hathaway made 10 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 at the free throw line for Leavitt (10-4). Cole Morin added 12 points and Joziah Learned had nine.

Bradley Shamba scored eight points and pulled down 18 rebounds for Mt. Blue (5-10). Jacob Farnham led the Cougars with 19 points while Zach Poisson scored 13, and Farnham and Poisson each made three 3-pointers.

BOYS HOCKEY

LAKE REGION 7, CAPITAL REGION 1: Owen Galligan scored twice to lead Lake Region to the win.

Dean Sinkler, Wyatt Knightley, Bryce Micron, Caleb Mickelon and Boden Dock each added a goal for Lake Region (5-5-1).

Patrick Prescott had the goal for Capital Region (2-10-0).

