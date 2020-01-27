SCARBOROUGH — Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg brought his Democratic presidential campaign to Maine on Monday as part of the billionaire’s unconventional strategy of targeting Super Tuesday states rather than the first four battleground states.

Bloomberg has already been on the television airwaves in Maine for weeks but, on Monday, he made his first in-person pitch to Democratic voters five weeks ahead of the primary. After a brief visit to Becky’s Diner in Portland — a favorite stop among candidates — Bloomberg told 200-plus people packed into his campaign offices in Scarborough that he has the track record and experience to defeat President Trump in November.

“I’ve been traveling all over America, running hard to be the Democratic nominee,” Bloomberg said. “And while the other Democrats attack each other, I am focusing on trying to make a case against Donald Trump because we’ve just got to beat him.”

“I’m a doer, I’m a problem-solver,” Bloomberg said. “I think we need less talking, less division and less tweeting.”

A three-term New York mayor and founder of the financial company that bears his name, Bloomberg is self-financing his entire campaign in a way that he said keeps him “squeaky clean” from outside interests. He is positioning himself as a moderate with both government and business experience who can gather enough broad-based support.

“I plan to win in this state,” Bloomberg said. “We need to nominate someone who will give us the best shot of winning here and in states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Michigan and Ohio and Florida. We’ve just got to beat Donald Trump. We cannot stand four more of him doing what he is doing.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: