IN ANSON, Saturday at 4:25 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Gardner Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:29 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.

10:27 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

12:56 p.m., recovered property was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

1:16 p.m., theft was reported on New England Road.

1:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

3:36 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Bridge Street.

3:50 p.m., property was recovered on State Street.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:16 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Leighton Road.

5:32 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Water Street.

7:06 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

8:43 p.m., property was recovered on Commercial Street.

8:58 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

9:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

10:30 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Nazarene Drive and Old Winthrop Road.

Sunday at 12:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:21 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Eastern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 3:14 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Mill Stream Drive.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 7:48 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Neck Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whitten Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 2:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

IN NORRIDEWOCK, Saturday at 1:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Winding Hill Road.

5:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Sunday, 3:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

3:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bacon Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:01 a.m., theft was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

9:49 a.m., theft was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

4:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Street.

Sunday, 9:04 a.m., assault was reported on Leighton Street.

9:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:11 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Water Street.

12:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.

Sunday, 3:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:36 p.m., assault was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 12:59 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

12:20 p.m, a family fight was reported on Main Street.

3:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rambler Road.

5:55 p.m., property was recovered on Bowdoin Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:49 p.m., Jessica E. Cox, 31 of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday at 2:11 p.m., Kaylee G. Treslan, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a domestic disturbance on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:13 a.m., Robert M. Carson, 25, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked (prior) and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:19 p.m., Kevin Joe Small, 40, of Corrinna, was arrested on a warrant.

9:31 p.m., Joseph Davis, 44, of Stockholm, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:43 p.m., Jeremiah Johnson, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:51 p.m., Jeffery Scott Kyllonen, 41, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 5 a.m., a criminal summons was issued on Whitten Road; no further information was provided.

4:04 p.m., a criminal summons was issued on Temple Street; no further in formation was provided.

