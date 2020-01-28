IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:59 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:04 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

10:30 a.m., fraud was reported on Willow Street.

11:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:46 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

5:51 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

7:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:38 p.m., assault was reported on Swan Street.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

9:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN ANSON, Monday at 8:36 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Highland Avenue.

Tuesday at 8:17 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 10:47 p.m., assault was reported on Spice Lane.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

3:26 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:49 a.m., theft was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

Tuesday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Pung Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:42 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:59 p.m., an assault was reported on River Road.

1:50 p.m., fraud was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

Saturday at 12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

3:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

4:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on West Street.

5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

7:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

8:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

Monday at 9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

1:38 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Autumn Street.

3:02 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Green Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 3:11 p.m., theft was reported on Commercial Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

1:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

10:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 5:47 p.m., mischief was reported on Walker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:55 p.m., theft was reported on School Bus Drive.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

7:46 p.m., assault was reported on South Greenridge Heights.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.

Tuesday at 3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 9:52 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Tiffany Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:51 a.m., an incident involving negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Waterville Road.

9:52 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Indian Ridge.

10:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

12:18 p.m., theft was reported on Ledgewood Drive.

12:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

2:55 p.m., automobile theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

3:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Monday at 10:19 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on North Main Street.

Tuesday at 6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.

1:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.

1:45 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on College Avenue.

2:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:31 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Court.

9:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Union Street.

9:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

10:27 p.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.

Tuesday at 2:22 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Place.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:15 p.m., a burglary was reported on Frankwood Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:46 a.m., Katherine Lynn Schooley, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Hospital Street.

5:26 p.m., Nicole L. Vigue, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Willow Street.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 1:41 p.m., an arrest was made following a reported assault. A full report was not available at press time.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 11:22 p.m., Brandon D. Spicer, 25, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a 911 hang-up on Spice Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:36 a.m., Nikole Powell, 31, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of illegally possessing a firearm; failing to provide a correct name, address or date of birth; and three counts of violating conditions of release, following a report of a welfare check on Smithfield Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:50 p.m., Mariah R. Crowley, 18, of Clinton, was arrested on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and three counts of burglary.

6:26 p.m., Joanne Marie Lydem, 48, of Jackson, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, operating while her license was suspended or revoked, violating conditions of release, five counts of unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and two warrants.

Tuesday at 12:19 a.m., Dylan J. Griffeth, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:05 p.m., David Lucien Bellefleur, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating a protective order, following a report of a violation of a protective order on Summer Street.

10:31 p.m., Nicholas Clayton Morgan, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing, illegally transporting liquor as a minor, possessing an open alcoholic container on a public way, two counts of aggravated reckless conduct and two counts of driving to endanger, following a report of a domestic dispute on Elm street.

Tuesday at 12:16 a.m., Bethany F. Hasson-Meunier, 30, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of unlawfully possessing methamphetamine, following a report of a medical call on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:11 a.m., Taylor J. Morang, 22, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus near Mount Vernon Avenue and Lorette Lane.

11:46 p.m., Ann M. Hinds, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unsworn falsification following a report of harassment on Drew Street. During the same incident, Bryan K. Armstrong, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unsworn falsification.

Tuesday at 2:23 a.m., Christopher Hobbs, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor following a reported disturbance on State Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:22 p.m., Mary Ann Louise Hilton, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of shoplifting on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, Rachel L. Stoddard, 20, of Whitefield, was issued summonses for illegal possession of liquor by a minor and furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, on Cooper Road.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 9:29 a.m., Scott Vigue, 53, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Ridge Road.

