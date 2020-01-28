Portland firefighters contained a fire that started at a laundromat on St. John Street on Tuesday, but the emergency response shut down in-bound lanes of Congress Street.

No one was hurt in the fire, which was reported at 11:54 a.m. at the Union Station Wash & Fold, said Portland Fire Department Division Chief Mike Thompson.

Flames damaged parts of the Union Station Plaza roof, and the extent of the damage is still being determined by firefighters, Thompson said.

Congress Street was shut down between Marston Street and St. John Street to allow firefighters to respond. The road was reopened by 1 p.m.

It was not immediately clear whether other businesses would shut down as a result of the fire.

Video from the scene is available at News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ-TV.

This story will be updated.

