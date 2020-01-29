IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., theft was reported on Court Street.

10:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Bridge.

3:11 p.m., theft was reported on Melville Street.

6:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gannett Street.

6:06 p.m., fraud was reported on Ridge Road.

7:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:40 p.m., a past burglary was reported on State Street.

8:56 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported near Cony Circle and Cony Street.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Manchester Road.

3:23 p.m., fraud was reported on Oakwood Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sulya Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Pung Hill Road.

4:36 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

8:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

9:34 a.m., fraud was reported on High Street.

10:55 a.m., fraud was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

11:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Richardson Road.

12:15 p.m., theft was reported on Academy Circle.

Wednesday at 6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 2:52 p.m., a burglary was reported on Taber Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:47 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

1:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

3:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West River Road.

4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

5:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burleigh Street.

Wednesday at 4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Hallowell Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:31 p.m., Merrianne Alward, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants and charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of fetanyl powder with priors following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:10 a.m., Joshua Hiscock, 37, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7:12 p.m., Randi Lynn Sencabaugh, 36, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant for tampering with public records.

Wednesday at 1:50 a.m., David Osgood, 39, of Durham, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to arrest.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:01 a.m., Christopher Shulenski, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespassing.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:34 p.m., Brandon Bellefleur, 37, of Nicole Drive, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing with priors, domestic violence reckless conduct with priors and criminal mischief.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., Cheryl J. McIntyre, 41, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license with prior conviction following a traffic stop near Route 3 East and Cushnoc Crossing.

9:09 p.m., Darrel A. Denette, 48, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of assault on Medical Center Parkway.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 10:19 a.m., Catherine J. Jacques, 33, of Kingfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:17 p.m., Leah Clark, 34, of Spring Street, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Baker Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:36 p.m., Corey Stevens, 27, of Belgrade Road, was issued a summons on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offenses following a motor vehicle stop on Belgrade Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:11 p.m., William Darge, 33, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

