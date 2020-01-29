SABATTUS – A Sabattus man charged in 2019 with breaking into businesses in Richmond and Bowdoin was arrested Tuesday evening at his F Sanborn Road home on similar charges, according to Sabattus Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee.

Jeremy St. Hilaire, 35, was arrested at 48 F Sanborn Road on two outstanding warrants for burglary, said Wetherbee.

Wetherbee said Wednesday that her department and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department each had search warrants for St. Hilaire’s residence.

St. Hilaire was summonsed in November 2019 by the Richmond Police Department on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief.

According to Richmond Police Officer Chris Giles, St. Hilaire was accused of breaking a window at A&W Auto Sales and Service on Route 201 and taking inspection stickers, a catalytic converter and other items.

St. Hilaire was also accused of stealing a safe, inspection stickers and cash from Roy’s Auto and Tire Sales in Bowdoin, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Wetherbee said that upon executing the search warrant on Tuesday, officers found “multiple stolen items from multiple burglaries.”

“We were able to clear four of our burglaries through this,” Wetherbee said. “There was a lot of stolen items here that still need to be cataloged and looked through.”

She added that the case is still under investigation and more information may be released later this week.

