WORCESTER, Mass. – Ryan Sinclair, of Farmingdale, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross.
He is a senior and an economics major at the college and is the son of Robert and Carol Sinclair of Farmingdale.
