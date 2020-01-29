WORCESTER, Mass. – Ryan Sinclair, of Farmingdale, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross.

He is a senior and an economics major at the college and is the son of Robert and Carol Sinclair of Farmingdale.

