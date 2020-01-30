IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:38 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Cedar Street.

10:26 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

11:10 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Route 3 East.

11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:26 p.m., assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

4:11 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

6:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:48 p.m., assault was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

Thursday at 1:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN ALBION, Wednesday at 3:19 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

2:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 3:02 p.m., violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Main Street.

3:32 p.m., a scam was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at noon, fraud was reported on Bog Brook Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:23 a.m., fire was reported on Ridge Road.

7:49 a.m., harassment was reported, no location given.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:55 a.m., police received a late report of a disturbance on Wilton Road.

3:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Street at University of Maine.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Main and Narrow Gauge streets.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., mischief was reported on Oak Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 1:09 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 8:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

9:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:28 p.m., a caller from Rice Rips Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Thursday at 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Livingston Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunrise Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

10:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Court Street.

12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 8:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., a scam was reported on Quaker Road.

IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 8:29 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Intervale Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Evans Road.

11:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sherwood Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:56 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

12:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Silvermount Street.

3:11 p.m., a protection order was served on College Avenue.

3:38 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

4:16 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Eustis Parkway.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Avenue.

8:42 p.m., a caller from Collette Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:02 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:17 p.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

Thursday at 12:02 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

4:25 a.m., noise was reported on Silver Place.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 6:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxwell Road.

Thursday at 6 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pattees Pond Road.

11:52 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the walking trail off Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:22 a.m., John A. Jewell, 46, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant on Stephen King Drive.

11:50 a.m., Warren M. Joslyn, 30, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

1:48 p.m, Christopher L. Chubbuck, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant near Green Street and State Street.

10:28 p.m., David M. Levesque, 31, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a well-being check on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., Justin L. Hamlin, 33, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., Dustin Ryan Hutchins, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief.

4:44 p.m., Justin L. Hamlin, 33, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

8:29 p.m., James P. Tsoukalas, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Thursday at 12:32 a.m., Timothy J. Ezell, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

7:26 a.m., Autumn MacDonald, 26, of Searsport, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:08 p.m., Patrick Hanson, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.

9:20 p.m., Michael Nigro, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:31 a.m., Jennifer E. Beckwith-Pierce, 37, of The Forks, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on State Street.

