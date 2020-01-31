IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:43 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 3:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:22 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Water Street.

9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

9:04 a.m., lost property was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

9:05 a.m., complaints about animals were made on Church Hill Road.

9:45 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Riverside Drive.

9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

2:49 p.m., a truck fire was reported on Anthony Avenue.

2:54 p.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.

3:05 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:33 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

4:09 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Bangor Street.

4:13 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Blaisdell Street.

4:24 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Spaulding Street.

4:25 p.m., an assault was reported on State Street at the Kennebec County jail.

5:17 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested at South Belfast and Carlisle avenues.

7:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.

7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

7:33 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Elm Street.

7:35 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Macomber Avenue.

10:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

11:27 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on State Street.

Friday at 1:20 a.m., theft was reported on at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue.

3:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:33 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Highland Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 8:59 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Marie Lane.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 12:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bert Berry Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 7:49 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Police Plaza.

12:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Police Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:59 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:48 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

4:37 p.m., theft was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

5:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilton Road.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadow Lane.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

10:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

Friday at 7:35 a.m., vandalism was reported on Barlen Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 2:05 a.m., trespassing was reported on Intervale Road.

Friday at 7:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Pray Street.

4:34 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Old Brunswick Road.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Densmore Court.

4:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Densmore Court.

5:54 p.m., property was recovered at Second and Temple streets.

Friday at 1:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, an accident involving injury was reported on Route 126.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 11:49 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 6:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Oak Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on East Ridge Road.

9:13 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:27 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Avenue.

1:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

4:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Ryan Court.

5:20 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 1:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 11:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 11:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

7:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

11:52 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

12:04 p.m., fraud was reported on Oakland Street.

12:26 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on District Court.

12:47 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

Friday at 6:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 6 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:41 p.m., property was recovered on Bowdoin Street.

8:27 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Blackberry Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:55 a.m., Alicia Marie Lutz, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (two priors) after a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

1:38 p.m., a person was arrested on Hospital Street. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department by press time.

1:47 p.m., William Daniel Nagy, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on North Street.

2:37 p.m., Peter Wing, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Boothby Street.

Friday at 12:01 a.m., Alyssa Rae Manocchio, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., Eric Pelletier, 30, of Penobscot, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and a warrant for operating without a license.

10 p.m., Caleb Hupper, 30, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating after habitual offenses, criminal speeding and unsworn falsification.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 2:13 p.m., William Hutchins, 25, of Pittston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:10 p.m., a person was arrested on South Monmouth Road. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department by press time.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., Jeremy A. Britton, 29, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant for attaching false plates.

7:52 p.m., Benjamin Allen, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of burglary.

8:39 p.m., Desmond Austin, 53, of Lincoln, was arrested on a charge of theft.

9:08 p.m., Allen Kennard, 26, of Deer Isle, was arrested on a charge of theft.

9:24 p.m., Jimal Gerald, 31, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug.

9:27 pm., Steven Jibson, 31, of Somerset County, was arrested on a charge of assault.

9:30 p.m., Shawn Myers, 33, of Old Town, was arrested on a charge of burglary.

9:37 p.m., Timothy Lee Greenaway, 35, of Canaan, was arrested on four probation holds and charges of theft, failure to appear after bail, trafficking on prison contraband and violating conditions of release.

10:15 p.m., Timothy Scott Greenlaw, 49, of Charleston, was arrested on a charge of trafficking in prison contraband.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:37 p.m., Brandon Bellefleur, 37, of Nicole Drive, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday Cathy J. Lavallee, 68, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

8:37 p.m., a summons was issued to a person following a motor vehicle stop on North Belfast Avenue. Further information was not available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department by press time.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:26 a.m., a 44-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer — less than $500.

Friday at 7:06 a.m., a driver, no age or residence given, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with expired registration more than 150 days. Further information was not available from Gardiner police by press time.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:46 a.m., Nicole Neal, 37, of Unity Township, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license with priors and operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Clinton Avenue.

