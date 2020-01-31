ALFRED — A jury has found a Limington man guilty of murder in the death of his neighbor.

Bruce Akers, 61, has been on trial at the York County Superior Court since Monday. He had no reaction when the foreperson announced the verdict late Friday afternoon, although the victim’s family members began to applaud and cry. The jury of five women and seven men deliberated for more than four hours.

Family members reported 55-year-old Douglas Flint missing in June 2016. Police searched Akers’ Limington propety and found the other man’s body under a pile of deer hides and debris.

Sentencing will take place at a later date, but Akers faces of a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.

The prosecutor accused Akers of killing Flint with a machete during a fight over allegations of stolen alcohol. The defense team argued the state did not prove that Akers was the person who killed Flint, but they focused in particular on their claim that Akers was experiencing a major mental illness at that time.

Akers does have a history of mental health diagnoses, which took on a central role in the trial.

The difference between murder and manslaughter under Maine law is in the required state of mind. To reach a murder conviction, the state had to prove that the defendant acted intentionally or knowingly to cause another person’s death. Manslaughter is a lesser but included offense, and that conviction requires the state to prove that the defendant acted recklessly or with criminal negligence to cause that death.

The judge read both definitions to the jury before they began their deliberations, and he also explained the law related to abnormal condition of the mind. If the jury believed Akers killed Flint, they also needed to decide whether he had a mental illness and whether it affected his thinking at the time.

“The ultimate question is not whether Mr. Akers had an abnormal condition of the mind, but whether he acted intentionally or knowingly on June 9, 2016,” Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas said.

The jurors heard testimony from Flint’s relatives, law enforcement who investigated the case and scientists from the Maine State Police Crime Lab. But two full days of the trial were dedicated to mental health professionals who offered conflicting opinion on the case.

The attorneys delivered their closing arguments Friday morning.

Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis said Akers acted in a fit of rage when he struck Flint more than a dozen times with a machete. He emphasized that a psychiatrist and three psychologists who evaluated Akers for the state did not believe he was experiencing delusions or psychosis at that time.

“This is a man who acted intentionally with each one of his chops,” Ellis said.

The prosecutor told the jury to consider the things Akers did in the 24 hours after he allegedly killed Flint. He said Akers hid the body so the relatives that came and went from the Flint house would not see it, did laundry to clean his bloody clothes and then visited his sons to distribute his property between them.

“This is a thought process,” Ellis said. “This is judgment. This is no break from reality.”

Defense attorney Valerie Randall said the police investigation was flawed and incomplete. But she focused most of her closing argument on the evidence about Aker’s mental health. A psychiatrist who testified for the defense said Akers has bipolar disorder with psychotic features, and he experiences paranoia to the point of delusion.

“His symptoms, his persecutory paranoid delusions, particularly when combined with consumption of alcohol would have had a significant impact on his mental state,” Randall said.

She also asked the jury to think about the statements Akers made in a recorded conversation with police before his arrest. She characterized his statements as bizarre and rambling, and she highlighted a story he told about a neighbor poisoning his dogs. That conversation is evidence of the distorted reality in which he lived, Randall told the jury.

“You don’t need to be an expert to know that Bruce Akers was severely mentally ill,” the defense attorney said.

Two hours into their deliberations, the jury sent a question to the judge. Before police arrested Akers, he complained of chest pain, so they took him to the emergency room at Maine Medical Center. Multiple witnesses testified about a record from his discharge, which referenced paranoid thinking, and the jury asked if they could see that paper. The judge told them that the record itself was not an exhibit in the case, so they would need to rely on testimony about what it said.

Akers did not testify or speak at all in front of the jury. He sat quietly through the entire trial, occasionally taking notes or whispering with his two attorneys. His flat expression did not appear to change.

This story will be updated.

