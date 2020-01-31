ROCKLAND — Police are investigating a bizarre case in which a 29-year-old Rockland man, carrying a 2-year-old, broke into a home and was stealing items as the resident was working upstairs.

The suspect’s apartment was later broken into and heavily vandalized while he was held in jail, according to police.

Andrew H. Williams was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 28 and charged with burglary, felony theft, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of unlawful possession of drugs.

According to Rockland police, the initial burglary occurred shortly before noon on Beech Street.

The tenant reported that he was working upstairs when he heard what sounded like an infant crying or screaming. He then received a phone call from a neighbor who reported that there was a man outside his apartment with his golf clubs.

The tenant went downstairs and the man, later identified as Williams, was in his dining room holding a child and an armload of the tenant’s belongings, according to an affidavit filed by Rockland police in the Knox County court.

When he questioned Williams, he offered different reasons why he was there, including he was told there was an open house at the apartment and he was looking for an apartment. Williams also said he thought he heard someone to say “come in” and later said his son opened the door when hearing a dog barking inside.

Williams also told officers that his case worker had told him about the apartment and then identified his case worker as “Pablo Escobar.”

Williams had the tenant’s wallet, a heater, alcohol, and cleaning supplies when he was confronted, according to the police affidavit.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland. He was found to have drugs including suboxone on him, according to the affidavit.

At Williams’ initial appearance Jan. 29, Judge Paul Mathews set bail at $5,000 cash. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Fernald had requested bail of $10,000, citing the severity of breaking into a home, having the child with him, 10 prior failure-to-appear incidents, and a lengthy criminal record that included assaults and burglary.

Fernald said the child was not dressed for cold weather and neighbors provided a hat and mittens.

The child was turned over to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and then to a family member.

