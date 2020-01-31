ROCKLAND — Police say a 29-year-old Rockland man was carrying a 2-year-old when he broke into a home and began stealing items while the resident was working upstairs.

Andrew H. Williams was arrested Tuesday at the Beech Street home and charged with burglary, felony theft, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of unlawful possession of drugs, police said, adding that Williams’ apartment was broken into and vandalized while he was in jail.

The tenant reported that he was working upstairs just before noon on Tuesday when he heard what sounded like an infant crying or screaming. He then received a phone call from a neighbor who reported that there was a man outside his apartment with his golf clubs.

The tenant went downstairs and the man, later identified as Williams, was in his dining room holding a child and an armload of the tenant’s belongings, according to an affidavit filed by Rockland police in the Knox County court.

The tenant confronted Williams and he offered different reasons for being there, including he was told there was an open house at the apartment and he was looking for an apartment. Williams also said he thought he heard someone to say “come in” and later said his son opened the door after hearing a dog barking inside.

Williams also told officers that his case worker had told him about the apartment and then identified his case worker as “Pablo Escobar.”

Williams had the tenant’s wallet, a heater, alcohol and cleaning supplies when he was confronted, the police affidavit said.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland. He was found to have drugs including Suboxone on him, the affidavit said.

Judge Paul Mathews set Williams’ bail at $5,000 cash during his initial appearance Wednesday. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Fernald had requested bail of $10,000, citing the severity of breaking into a home, having the child with him, 10 prior failure-to-appear incidents, and a criminal record that included assaults and burglary.

Fernald said the child was not dressed for cold weather and neighbors provided a hat and mittens.

The child was turned over to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and then to a family member.

