Frances Perkins Center in Newcastle has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Peter Blaze Corcoran, of Freeport and Sanibel Island, Florida, and Susan Kirk of Needham, Massachusetts, according to a news release from the center.

“Corcoran’s expertise in environmental education and sustainability issues will be critical in helping guide the Frances Perkins Center in our transition as new owners of the 57-acre Frances Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark property in concert with our conservation easement with the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. Kirk brings organizational leadership to contemporary issues of social equality and economic justice that will help inform program development and implementation as we expand the center’s outreach and learning opportunities for people of all ages. We could not be more pleased to announce their addition to our Board,” said board chairwoman Sarah Peskin.

Corcoran is professor emeritus of environmental studies and environmental education at Florida Gulf Coast University and a founding faculty member and director of the university’s Center for Environmental and Sustainability Education. He has been a faculty member at College of the Atlantic, Swarthmore College and Bates College and has held appointments as a visiting professor at universities in Australia, the Netherlands, Fiji, Malaysia and Kenya.

Kirk is a Massachusetts-based community organizer and activist. She has served on the board of the League of Women Voters of Needham, Massachusetts, and as membership co-chairwoman; the Progressive Massachusetts/Needham Steering Committee; the Bay Colony Rail Trail Board, as an elected Needham Town Meeting member; and as a volunteer coordinator with Family Promise Metrowest, an organization that supports families with children who are homeless by mobilizing a diverse community to provide shelter, education and comprehensive support.

Kirk has helped organize many social, economic justice and human rights focused community activities and forums, including a 2018 event ‘Frances Perkins, The Woman Behind the New Deal’ with author Kirstin Downey. She coordinated exhibition of the Frances Perkins Center traveling exhibit..

Kirk’s Maine ties include frequent summer stays in Friendship and living in Portland and Falmouth. Her son attended The Landing School in Kennebunk and daughter graduated from Bowdoin College where Kirk was a member of the Bowdoin College Parents Executive Committee.

Long-term marketing director Anna Lyon to retire

Assistant Vice President and Marketing Director Anna Lyon has announced plans to retire from Franklin Savings Bank. Lyon, who has worked for the bank nearly 23 years, looks forward to having time to spend on many creative projects, not to mention doting on her new grandchild.

Lyon has been producing the bank’s advertising, marketing, public relations, social media and webpage in-house since she joined the bank staff in April 1997. This meant immersing herself in various events, ranging from charitable fundraisers to general community-building. She was a driving force in founding and carving out the bank’s role in the Fire and Ice Festival and the Chester Greenwood Christmas Tree Lighting, as well as numerous other events. She was also instrumental in establishing the bank’s tradition of creating Thanksgiving baskets for service families and created Fundraising Fridays, in which employees have raised about $84,000 for local charities since 2002 by paying to wear blue jeans on Fridays.

She is vice chairwoman of the Farmington Historical Association Board of Trustees and worked for 18 years on the organizing committee for the Franklin County Relay for Life.

“Anna has always strongly believed in FSB and the positive impact the bank has on our communities. For her entire career here, she has taken great ownership in how we are presented in the eye of the public, well beyond our banking services, and has enjoyed telling our story,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank.

Lyon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and electronic Media from the University of Oregon, her home state, and a diploma from the ABA School of Bank Marketing and Management. She also holds a Certified Financial Marketing Professional certificate from the Institute for Certified Bankers at the American Bankers Association.

In addition to the Maine Bankers’ Association Marketing and Legislative committees, and the Maine Cash Access Marketing Committee, Lyon is a former trustee with the Catholic Foundation of Maine, a former director for Maine’s Diocesan School Board, as well as other local boards.

Lyon lives in Wayne with her husband.

Brian Bernatchez recognized in Forbes as 2020 Top Wealth Advisor in Maine

Brian Bernatchez, CFP®, managing director of Golden Pond Wealth Management, was recently ranked sixth in Maine on Forbes’ 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List, according to a news release from the Waterville.

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research and nominated by their affiliated firm. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience, revenue trends, a review of compliance records and a focus on those that encompass best practices in service to their clients.

Brian Bernatchez, CFP® is an independent advisor affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.

Golden Pond Wealth Management provides retirement planning and comprehensive wealth management to individuals and families and provides investment/endowment management services to nonprofit institutions.

OTIS Federal Credit Union returns $520,000 to members

OTIS Federal Credit Union in Jay has announced that it posted an 9% bonus dividend and interest refund on Jan. 1 resulting in a total of $520,678.73 paid out to members for the year 2019. Over the past 15 years, OTIS FCU has returned over $5,143,654 to both its savers and borrowers via this annual practice, according to a news release from the credit union.

“We are thrilled to post our 15th bonus dividend and interest refund, surpassing the $5 million mark,” said Kim Turner, president/CEO of OTIS FCU.

“Our existence and success are a result of our loyal members and dedicated employees. We know how hard our members work for their money. We want to ensure that they keep as much of their hard-earned money in their own pockets as possible, and our bonus dividend and interest refund is just one more way that we do that,” added Sarah Hayes, director of marketing and communications.

OTIS FCU’s bonus dividend and interest refund program is the only one of its kind statewide, and rewards members in proportion to their economic participation in the Credit Union.

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area welcomes Elizabeth Deprey, tobacco prevention coordinator

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area, based in Gardiner, welcome Elizabeth Deprey as tobacco prevention coordinator. Deprey will be responsible for working with municipalities and public places, hospitals, behavioral health agencies, work sites and social service providers in Kennebec County to promote smoke-free environments, according to a release from Healthy Communities.

Deprey brings with her over a decade of experience in communications and journalism. She has extensive experience working with town governments and businesses, as well as a background in social media and project management. Deprey holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and a certificate in Maine studies from the University of Maine.

“With the recent surge in youth vaping, and the changes to Maine’s tobacco laws, we need to respond to our communities’ increased need to prevent tobacco and nicotine use,” said Joanne Joy, Healthy Communities executive director. “Elizabeth’s communication skills and enthusiasm will help us increase the social norm of not using tobacco and provide information to support those who wish to quit.”

