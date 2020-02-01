IN ATHENS, Saturday at 12:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:49 a.m., a stray cat was reported near State Street and Laurel Street.

8:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Dennis Street.

9:54 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Edison Drive.

10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridegwood Drive.

1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Road.

1:22 p.m., a leak or odor of propane or natural gas was reported on Marketplace Drive.

2:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

2:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

10:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 3:04 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Eastern Avenue.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 1:02 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Access Road.

Saturday at 11:51 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

12:37 p.m., a missing person was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shady Knoll Lane.

5:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.

7:08 p.m., a snowmobile crash involving injury was reported on Ridge Road.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

Saturday at 6:37 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:54 a.m., trespassing was reported on Franklin Avenue.

5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street.

10:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

Saturday at 1:05 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on High Street.

12:26 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:39 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 11:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 4:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Rose Ridge.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

Saturday at 11:14 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Ash Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Snow Pond Road.

12:59 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported. A street name was not provided.

6:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Snow Pond Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:31 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Saturday at 7:30 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

10:16 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Russell Road.

10:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:56 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

12:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

3:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

11:21 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

11:24 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Saturday at 2:04 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.

2:11 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Front Street.

4:52 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.

5:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

Saturday at 3:44 a.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on McLaughlin Road.

4:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tobin Flat Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:07 p.m., harassment was reported on China Road.

11:43 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pamela Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:43 p.m., Timothy N. Jennings, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance near Boothby Street and State Street. During the same incident, Amanda L. Condon, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

10:45 p.m., Richard P. Cotter, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop near Commercial Street and Winthrop Street.

Saturday at 2:01 a.m., Donald R. Ladson, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a reported disturbance on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:11 p.m., Damien Chamberlain, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

3:25 p.m., Kayla M. Stewart, 24, of Windham, was arrested on a writ.

4:34 p.m., Jeremiah Wayne Chauvin, 42, of Unity, was arrested on charges of unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and unlawfully furnishing a scheduled drug.

4:39 p.m., Neil J. Warren, 32, of Dexter, was arrested on two warrants.

4:40 p.m., Allen Jamel James, 38, of Belgrade, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

9:47 p.m. David McFarlin, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of possessing a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:42 p.m., Joshua Belyea, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants, following a report of a warrant arrest on Colby Street.

4:04 p.m., Nathan Feix, 30, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a follow-up on Water Street.

9:19 p.m., Savannah Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, elevated by a prior; violating conditions of release and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Water and Sherwin streets.

11:43 p.m., Nicholas R. Hutchings, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and operating a vehicle without a license, following a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.

Saturday at 12:03 a.m., Garrett J. Place, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and assault, following a report of a fight on Silver Street.

12:50 a.m., Kristen M. Powers, 25 of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a bail check on Colby Street.

12:51 a.m., Michael Brian Hamilton, 24, of Smithfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, following a bail check on Colby Street.

1:28 a.m., Sadie R. Ross, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a motor vehicle stop on Front Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:25 p.m., Todd Lewis Overlock, 47, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior, and a probation and parole hold, following a motor vehicle stop on Whipple Street.

6:28 p.m., Nathan Lee Liberty, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, following a motor vehicle stop on China Road.

Saturday at 1:07 a.m., Ryan Allen Magee, 25, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order, following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:24 p.m., Reta A. Patterson, 49, of Fayette, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days, operating vehicle without a license and attachment of false plates following a traffic stop on Leighton Road.

Saturday at 12:24 a.m., Linda C. Pulsifer, 61, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days and operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near State Street and Union Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:52 p.m., Deune Ramell Hardy, 28, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

8:52 p.m., Brianna Lynn Soucy, 23, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawfully using a permit, following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:12 p.m., Albert Omar Giroux, 71, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days, following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

12:51 p.m., Nordac-Emmerso Haldane Dooley, 24, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

