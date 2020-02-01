FARMINGDALE — Averi Baker’s only basket of the evening was the most memorable.

Baker hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Hall-Dale girls basketball team a 58-57 win over Mountain Valley on Saturday in a Mountain Valley Conference game.

Iris Ireland led the Bulldogs (6-12) with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Amanda Trepanier scored 14 points, while Lily Platt scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds for Hall-Dale.

Rylee Sevigny led the Falcons (9-8) with 24 points, while Kierstyn Lyons added 15.

MADISON 66, MT. ABRAM 29: Lauria LeBlanc scored 15 points and Abi Spaulding added 14 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Roadrunners in Salem.

Brooke McKenney scored 12 points, while Katie Worthen scored 11 points for Madison (11-6).

Madison Phelps and Abigail Wilcox each scored nine points for Mt. Abram (4-13).

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 35, MESSALONSKEE 31: Grace Wener scored eight points for the Eagles in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A loss to the Broncos in Oakland.

Gabrielle Wener added seven points for Messalonskee (12-5).

Alydia Brillant led Hampden (14-1) with 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARANACOOK 72, WATERVILLE 39: Cash McClure scored 18 points to lead the Black Bears to a KVAC B victory over the Purple Panthers on Friday in Waterville.

Joey Dupont added 16 points for Maranacook (14-2).

Trafton Gilbert led Waterville (1-16) with 16 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: