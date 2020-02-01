WINTHROP — Joanne Weiss and Kent Ackley, owners of One Big Sustainable Island, will speak during the Winthrop Lakes Regional Chamber breakfast set for 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza.

They will talk about how they foster environmental stewardship and sustainable alternatives on their 14-acre Annabessacook Lake island, according to a news release from the chamber.

The couple offers environmentally friendly off-grid vacation adventures, eco-tours of the Monmouth island, and retreats, events and workshops. Both registered Maine Guides, they also have created a nonprofit community encouraging people to visit the island and explore its beauty. Whether guests stay for a day or a week, they can learn how to value resources and live sustainably.

“They learn the island is a precious place,” said Weiss, according to the release. “When we get to (the) island, we recycle everything, compost everything. There’s no electricity, no running water, so it helps people be mindful of how precious our resources are.”

Please note that if local schools are closed or delayed because of inclement weather, the chamber will postpone the breakfast.

The Winthrop Commerce Café and Crostini’s Catering serve a light breakfast; gluten-free, vegetarian, and heart-healthy options are always available. The event is sponsored by Brian S. Berry & Associates, CPAs. Space is donated by Lou Carrier and the Winthrop Commerce Center.

The cost is $7 for members; $10 for all others. RSVP not necessary.

For more information, visit 1bigsustainableisland.org; or contact the chamber at 377-8020 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: