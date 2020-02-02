IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

8:26 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

9:34 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Shuman Avenue.

1:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

1:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Arsenal Heights Drive.

316 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street Place.

4:31 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.

6:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

7:20 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Hicks Road.

7:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

9:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Pearl Street.

10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

Sunday at 12:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

IN CARABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 12:21 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Allagash Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sanborn Hill Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 3:48 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Angier Hill Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 5:20 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Embden Pond Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 9:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 5:03 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on North Road.

8:52 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Hubbard Avenue.

IN JAY, Saturday at 5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.

Sunday at 8:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Jewell Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

6:35 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Heath Street.

Sunday at 12:40 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Pine Acres Drive.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 10:20 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Weld Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 4:38 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

3:34 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Turner Avenue.

4:05 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 2:09 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Sherwood Court.

7:53 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Norton Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7 a.m., a fight was reported on Gray Street.

9:55 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

12:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:53 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:20 p.m., a fight was reported on Drummond Avenue and High Street.

11:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

11:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on The Concourse.

Sunday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:21 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Benton Avenue.

Sunday at 4:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Rancourt Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., a person was reported missing from Turkey Lane.

11:01 p.m., theft was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:39 a.m., Benjamin Langley, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Northern Avenue.

8:59 p.m., David J. Pike, 32, of Hope, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Civic Center Drive.

Sunday at 12:05 a.m., Michael G. Williams, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a reported disturbance on Mud Mill Road.

12:49 p.m., Ethan Grant, 25, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant near Memorial Circle and Western Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:58 p.m., Charles Everett Ulmer, 57, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by a prior, and operating a vehicle without a license, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Railroad Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:49 p.m., Michael C. Soucier, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:14 p.m., Brianna Elizabeth Maberry, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

9:14 p.m., Kendu J. Watts, 21, of New York, N.Y., was arrested on a charge of unlawfully possessing cocaine, elevated by priors, and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

9:14 p.m. Jordan Deleon, 21, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:24 p.m., Robert J. Fortier, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and using drug paraphernalia, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Halifax Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:26 p.m., Eric H. Bineau, 31, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days follwoing a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Drew Street.

9:55 p.m., Eric J. Holt, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating after license suspension and operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Alden Avenue and Capitol Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:41 a.m., Andrew J. Littlefield, 31, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior, following a citizen report of a traffic offense on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:35 p.m., Heath David Allen, 35, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: