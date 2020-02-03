IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:01 a.m., fraud was reported on Eight Rod Road.
11:06 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
12:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Townsend Street.
12:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:24 p.m., theft was reported on Anthony Avenue.
7:40 p.m., an elevator emergency was reported on Western Avenue.
8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
Monday at 12:56 a.m., an assault was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 8:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 11:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Drive.
6:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 9:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
11:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
5:28 a.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.
Saturday at 2:25 a.m., theft was reported on Old Brunswick Road.
9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.
9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
Sunday at 10:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highland Avenue.
10:22 p.m., theft was reported on West Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 8:17 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Mill Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 12:27 a.m., assault was reported on Perkins Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Scott Drive.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.
2:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.
6:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 9:11 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Raymond Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 10:20 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Weld Road.
12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
4:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Salem Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
9:39 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Main Street.
IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 9:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parker Road.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 11:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
1:08 p.m., fraud was reported on Beedle Road.
5:40 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Beech Street.
6:14 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Parks Road.
Thursday at 9:23 p.m, a well-being check was requested at Pleasant and Main streets.
Friday at 7:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.
8:28 p.m., a complaint about animal noise was made on Dingley Road.
8:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Kimball Street.
Sunday at 9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:57 p.m., an ATV crash involving injury was reported on Robinson Street.
3:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.
3:45 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.
Monday at 2:41 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
6:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.
8:29 a.m., harassment was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
IN SOLON, Monday at 10:38 p.m., threatening was reported on South Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
3:26 p.m., trespassing was reported at Vassalboro Community School.
10:47 p.m., theft was reported on Bog Road.
Saturday at 6:54 p.m., a weapons violation was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
3:12 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.
3:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
6:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
7:05 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.
7:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
IN WILTON, Monday at 9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 8:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Caswell Road.
Saturday at 6:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Finley Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
8:27 p.m., theft was reported on Bay Street.
11:28 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.
Monday at 2:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boston Avenue.
2:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
3:37 a.m., a disturbance was again reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 10:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.
12:43 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on 72 Upper Narrows Lane.
3:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Peck Farm Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:03 p.m., Dawn L. Hunt, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Industrial Drive.
Also at 10:03 p.m., Austin N. Stoddard, 38, of Wales, was arrested on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia on Industrial Drive
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 12:31 p.m., Jeremy B. Greenan, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants on Togus Road.
IN CHINA, Friday at 9:28 p.m., Charles A. Knowlton, 63, of Montville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Dirigo Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:19 p.m., Dylan Leigh Hurlbutt, 38, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and attaching false plates, following a report of a motorist assist on Canaan Road.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 8:04 a.m., Jennifer Mathers, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
8:40 a.m., Sarah A. Copeland, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
11:02 p.m., Joshua R. Lilly, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Daniel Tyler Keirstead, 31, of Sandy River Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and placed on a probation hold.
1:08 a.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 49, of Industry, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by a prior; criminal mischief; possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and was placed on a probation hold.
2:30 a.m., Robert F. Martin, 30, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.
2:30 a.m., Jarid Chrostipher Wheelock, 30, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.
4:50 p.m., Melanie Ann York, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.
7:20 p.m., Timothy Jesse Yonuschot, 47, of Arundel, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.
7:55 p.m., Skylar Wayne Gerry, 29, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
8:25 p.m., Philip William Caldell Jr., 36, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:38 p.m., Mitchell H. Wallace, 21, of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
10:50 p.m., Nathaniel Jacob Zelie, 20, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 7:50 p.m., Tammy M. Rastelli, 46, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of cocaine base on Elm Street.
IN RICHMOND, Eli Bulba, 20, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, furnishing a scheduled drug, criminal speeding (105 mph in a 70 mph zone) and driving to endanger following reports of erratic driving on Interstate 295.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:17 p.m., Ashleigh Nala Gibbs, 29, of Brooks, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, using drug paraphernalia and possessing a hyperdermic apparatus.
7:04 p.m., Elvis Newell Robbins, 65, of Belfast, was arrested on a warrant.
8:22 p.m., Richard A. Henry, 57, of Troy, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:19 p.m., Joshua M. Statkiewicz, 22, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Silver Street.
7:34 p.m., Laura C. Auriemmo, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Pine Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:36 a.m., Kayleen D. Alkurabi, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired temporary registration following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
10:56 p.m., Jill C. Spicer, 59, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint reported from Cross Hill Road.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 7:21 a.m., Stacey L. Grant, 34, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of suspicious activity on Brunswick Avenue.
IN RICHMOND, Friday at 7:14 a.m., Darrah Hamlin, 25, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons on charges of reckless conduct and criminal mischief following a complaint of disorderly conduct on Hatch Street.
Sunday at 5:16 p.m., Lamar Parker, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Agreement settles case against Cianbro Corp. chairman charged in cannon blast
-
Maine Crime
Man charged with killing 3 people in Washington County
-
Nation & World
Rush Limbaugh tells fans he has advanced lung cancer
-
Local & State
Waterville City Council to consider amendments to marijuana ordinances
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Feb. 3 police log