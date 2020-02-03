IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:01 a.m., fraud was reported on Eight Rod Road.

11:06 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

12:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Townsend Street.

12:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:24 p.m., theft was reported on Anthony Avenue.

7:40 p.m., an elevator emergency was reported on Western Avenue.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Monday at 12:56 a.m., an assault was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 8:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 11:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Drive.

6:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 9:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

11:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

5:28 a.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 2:25 a.m., theft was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

Sunday at 10:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highland Avenue.

10:22 p.m., theft was reported on West Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 8:17 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Mill Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:27 a.m., assault was reported on Perkins Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Scott Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

2:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

6:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 9:11 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Raymond Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 10:20 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Weld Road.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

4:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Salem Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

9:39 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 9:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parker Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 11:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

1:08 p.m., fraud was reported on Beedle Road.

5:40 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Beech Street.

6:14 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Parks Road.

Thursday at 9:23 p.m, a well-being check was requested at Pleasant and Main streets.

Friday at 7:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.

8:28 p.m., a complaint about animal noise was made on Dingley Road.

8:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Kimball Street.

Sunday at 9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:57 p.m., an ATV crash involving injury was reported on Robinson Street.

3:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

3:45 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.

Monday at 2:41 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

6:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

8:29 a.m., harassment was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN SOLON, Monday at 10:38 p.m., threatening was reported on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

3:26 p.m., trespassing was reported at Vassalboro Community School.

10:47 p.m., theft was reported on Bog Road.

Saturday at 6:54 p.m., a weapons violation was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:12 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

3:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

7:05 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.

7:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 8:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Caswell Road.

Saturday at 6:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Finley Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

8:27 p.m., theft was reported on Bay Street.

11:28 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.

Monday at 2:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boston Avenue.

2:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

3:37 a.m., a disturbance was again reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 10:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

12:43 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on 72 Upper Narrows Lane.

3:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Peck Farm Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:03 p.m., Dawn L. Hunt, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Industrial Drive.

Also at 10:03 p.m., Austin N. Stoddard, 38, of Wales, was arrested on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia on Industrial Drive

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 12:31 p.m., Jeremy B. Greenan, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants on Togus Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 9:28 p.m., Charles A. Knowlton, 63, of Montville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Dirigo Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:19 p.m., Dylan Leigh Hurlbutt, 38, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and attaching false plates, following a report of a motorist assist on Canaan Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 8:04 a.m., Jennifer Mathers, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

8:40 a.m., Sarah A. Copeland, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

11:02 p.m., Joshua R. Lilly, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Daniel Tyler Keirstead, 31, of Sandy River Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and placed on a probation hold.

1:08 a.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 49, of Industry, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by a prior; criminal mischief; possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and was placed on a probation hold.

2:30 a.m., Robert F. Martin, 30, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.

2:30 a.m., Jarid Chrostipher Wheelock, 30, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.

4:50 p.m., Melanie Ann York, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

7:20 p.m., Timothy Jesse Yonuschot, 47, of Arundel, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.

7:55 p.m., Skylar Wayne Gerry, 29, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

8:25 p.m., Philip William Caldell Jr., 36, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:38 p.m., Mitchell H. Wallace, 21, of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

10:50 p.m., Nathaniel Jacob Zelie, 20, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 7:50 p.m., Tammy M. Rastelli, 46, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of cocaine base on Elm Street.

IN RICHMOND, Eli Bulba, 20, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, furnishing a scheduled drug, criminal speeding (105 mph in a 70 mph zone) and driving to endanger following reports of erratic driving on Interstate 295.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:17 p.m., Ashleigh Nala Gibbs, 29, of Brooks, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, using drug paraphernalia and possessing a hyperdermic apparatus.

7:04 p.m., Elvis Newell Robbins, 65, of Belfast, was arrested on a warrant.

8:22 p.m., Richard A. Henry, 57, of Troy, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:19 p.m., Joshua M. Statkiewicz, 22, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Silver Street.

7:34 p.m., Laura C. Auriemmo, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Pine Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:36 a.m., Kayleen D. Alkurabi, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired temporary registration following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

10:56 p.m., Jill C. Spicer, 59, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint reported from Cross Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 7:21 a.m., Stacey L. Grant, 34, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of suspicious activity on Brunswick Avenue.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 7:14 a.m., Darrah Hamlin, 25, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons on charges of reckless conduct and criminal mischief following a complaint of disorderly conduct on Hatch Street.

Sunday at 5:16 p.m., Lamar Parker, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.

