IN ALBION, Monday at 11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robbins Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

9:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Ryan Court.

12:15 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:34 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Water Street.

12:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Patterson Street.

5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

7:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

9:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN BENTON, Monday at 6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lawrence Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 9:54 a.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

10:30 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on McNally Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on West Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:32 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Longwood Drive.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

10:39 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

3:29 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.

5:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pray Street.

11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

Tuesday at 6:11 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:17 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

Tuesday, 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

2:39 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 5 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:57 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 1:16 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

Tuesday, 8:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Judkins Court.

8:43 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 5:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:35 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Front Street.

9:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilmore Street.

12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Concourse.

1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

4:23 p.m., a fight call was reported on Butler Court.

8:17 p.m., assault was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill.

Tuesday, 7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:26 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.

9:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Patterson Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 9:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Maranacook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:31 a.m., Christopher L. Mercier, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a noncompliance contempt order on State Street.

7:38 p.m., Patrick L. Conklin, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Burns Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:23 a.m., Hollis Raymond Mallett, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:46 p.m., Brandon Michael Robinson, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

4:50 p.m., Anthony Mark Chiodi, 52, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

5:55 p.m., Dylan Louis Cousins, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN JEFFERSON, Jan. 31, Nicholas F. Presby, 37, of Whitefield was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Hinks Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 6:57 p.m., Brock M. Gould, 22, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:35 p.m., Nicole G. Worster, 27, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.

7:49 p.m., Jacqueline L. Reed, 29, of Morrill, was arrested on a warrant.

8:13 p.m., Justin Howard Amos, 27, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERVILLE, Feb. 1, Garret Lundborg, 22, of Somerville, was arrested on a warrant for arson and criminal mischief on Brann Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:47 a.m., Matthew C. Walters, 39, of Sanford, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Shuman and Western avenues.

2:29 p.m., Jamison R. Spear, 49, of Farmington, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

2:38 p.m., Jeremy Plasencia, 22, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Jefferson Street.

3:05 p.m., Zachary W. Porter, 26, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Franklin Street.

4:47 a.m., Melissa M. Musselman, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Mount Vernon Avenue and Debra’s Place.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:08 p.m., Michael McAllister, 40, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a traffic stop on Route 202.

10:32 p.m., Jennifer Berube, 24, of Greene, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a traffic stop on Route 202.

